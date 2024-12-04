^

Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings happy to work together again in 'Incognito'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 4, 2024 | 9:22am
Anthony Jennings and Maris Racal
Screengrab from ABS-CBN Music YouTube channel

MANILA, Philippines — Onscreen Kapamilya partners Anthony Jennings and Maris Racal are happy that they are working together again for the upcoming action series “Incognito.”

At the show's media conference last Friday, Anthony said that they are excited to be back onscreen. 

“Noong una no'ng binasa ko 'yung script, parang okay, medyo may glimpse pa rin ng SnoRene. 'Di naman sobra pero nando'n pa rin 'yung fun. Alam ko makaka-work ko uli si Maris, masarap katrabaho si Maris,” Anthony said.

“Happy ako na maka-work uli si Maris,” he added.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maris Racal (@mariesteller)

For her part, Maris said that she’s pressured to work in the series because it is her first time to do an action project. 

"Ako super happy ako na maka-work uli si Anthony. No'ng nalaman namin na action 'yung gagawin namin, sobrang excited talaga kami. May pressure kasi hindi pa ako nakasabak sa action. Dito talaga may intense training,” Maris said.

“Happy kami na 'yung mga scenes na ginawa namin together, funny. Nakakatawa talaga siya, nakakaaliw uli. Excited akong maka-work uli siya,” she added. 

"Incognito" is showing on Netflix in January 17.

