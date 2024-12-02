^

Daniel embraces Padilla action star look; Richard Gutierrez fulfills dream to work with Daniel via 'Incognito'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 2, 2024 | 1:00pm
Daniel embraces Padilla action star look; Richard Gutierrez fulfills dream to work with Daniel via 'Incognito'
Daniel Padilla and Richard Gutierrez

MANILA, Philippines — Daniel Padilla has debuted his new look as an action star for his new ABS-CBN series "Incognito."

At the media conference in ABS-CBN last Friday, Daniel presented his new hairdo with a long back, reminiscent of '90s action stars such as his own dad, Rommel Padilla, and uncles, Robin Padilla and Rustom Padilla (now BB Gandanghari). 

Richard Gutierrez's dream of working with Daniel in an action project came true via ABS-CBN's new series "Incognito."

Richard said that the series' private military contractors theme is his dream project with Daniel. 

“It’s been a dream project of mine, actually – this kind of concept. Matagal ko nang ni-research ‘yung ganitong klaseng concept about private military contractors," he said at the presscon.

"I’ve been a fan of this concept. I’ve been reading books about it through the years and finally, isa ito sa maiko-consider kong dream projects ko. I’ve been wanting to do something like this for a long time,” he added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ABS-CBN PR (@abscbnpr)

Compared to his past series "Iron Heart," Richard said "Incognito" is more intense. 

“And I think we somewhat succeeded with 'Iron Heart.' But this time around, we want to elevate even more. Kaya pa namin i-push. With the right timing, right budget, location, and creativity, kaya pa," he said. 

"So, nabigyan kami ng opportunity dito sa 'Incognito.' And I think isa rin sa mga magagandang aspects itong 'Incognito' is we will be showcasing different locations. Ang gaganda ng mga location namin dito, talagang kaabang-abang," he added. 

Joining Richard and Daniel in the action series are Ian Veneracion, Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings and Baron Geisler.

DANIEL PADILLA

RICHARD GUTIERREZ
Philstar
