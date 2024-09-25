Maris Racal celebrates 27th birthday with Anthony Jennings

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maris Racal celebrated her 27th birthday on a work trip with screen partner Anthony Jennings.

In her Instagram story, Maris posted a photo of Anthony giving her a birthday cake inside a plane.

"It was my birthday, I was stuck on a plane, and I was feeling the blues haha. TY (Thank you)," Maris wrote.

After Maris and Rico Blanco broke up last July, the actress clarified that her onscreen partner Anthony had nothing to do with the breakup.

"Anthony is out of the picture. It's just me and Rico. Mainly me, I'm the issue," she clarified.

Maris and Rico called it quits last July, ending their relationship, which they confirmed in 2021.

"Rico and I are over," a tearful Maris said. "It's fresh, it's been [a] few weeks... loneliest, emptiest weeks I've ever experienced in my life," she said.

RELATED: MaThon in action: Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings join action series 'Incognito'