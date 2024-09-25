^

Entertainment

Maris Racal celebrates 27th birthday with Anthony Jennings

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 25, 2024 | 2:00pm
Maris Racal celebrates 27th birthday with Anthony Jennings
Anthony Jennings and Maris Racal
Screengrab from ABS-CBN Music YouTube channel

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maris Racal celebrated her 27th birthday on a work trip with screen partner Anthony Jennings. 

In her Instagram story, Maris posted a photo of Anthony giving her a birthday cake inside a plane. 

"It was my birthday, I was stuck on a plane, and I was feeling the blues haha. TY (Thank you)," Maris wrote. 

After Maris and Rico Blanco broke up last July, the actress clarified that her onscreen partner Anthony had nothing to do with the breakup.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maris Racal (@mariesteller)

"Anthony is out of the picture. It's just me and Rico. Mainly me, I'm the issue," she clarified.

Maris and Rico called it quits last July, ending their relationship, which they confirmed in 2021.

"Rico and I are over," a tearful Maris said. "It's fresh, it's been [a] few weeks... loneliest, emptiest weeks I've ever experienced in my life," she said. 

RELATEDMaThon in action: Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings join action series 'Incognito'

vuukle comment

ANTHONY JENNINGS

MARIS RACAL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Maple Leaf Dreams&rsquo; cast shares newfound respect for OFWs

‘Maple Leaf Dreams’ cast shares newfound respect for OFWs

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 15 hours ago
The cast members of the film “Maple Leaf Dreams” have expressed their admiration for Overseas Filipino Workers...
Entertainment
fbtw
Spotted in Singapore, Liza Soberano, Jeffrey Oh fuel new romance rumors

Spotted in Singapore, Liza Soberano, Jeffrey Oh fuel new romance rumors

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Romance rumors between Liza Soberano and James Reid's ex-business partner Jeffrey Oh sparked anew after they were seen together...
Entertainment
fbtw
'AlDub pa rin' trends after Alden Richards, Kathryn Bernardo release 'Hello Love Again' new teaser

'AlDub pa rin' trends after Alden Richards, Kathryn Bernardo release 'Hello Love Again' new teaser

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
The word "AlDub" trended again on social media after the release of a new teaser of Alden Richards and Kathryn Bernardo's...
Entertainment
fbtw
IG official? Jericho Rosales debuts on Janine Gutierrez's Instagram page

IG official? Jericho Rosales debuts on Janine Gutierrez's Instagram page

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Janine Gutierrez debuted Kapamilya actor Jericho Rosales in her Instagram feed as she greeted him on his...
Entertainment
fbtw
Tom Rodriguez admits new romance after Carla Abellana; joins GMA series

Tom Rodriguez admits new romance after Carla Abellana; joins GMA series

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez is now officially back in showbiz as he joins the cast of GMA teleserye "Lilet Matias: Attorn...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BINI&rsquo;s 'Born To Win' docuseries set to premiere for free on iWant

BINI’s 'Born To Win' docuseries set to premiere for free on iWant

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
The “Nation’s Girl Group” BINI’s highly-anticipated docuseries “Born To Win” will be available...
Entertainment
fbtw
Marvel drops trailer, poster for 'Thunderbolts*'

Marvel drops trailer, poster for 'Thunderbolts*'

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Villains(?) unite in the first official trailer for "Thunderbolts*," the last movie in Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Back off!': Journey drummer Deen Castronovo defends Arnel Pineda from bashers

'Back off!': Journey drummer Deen Castronovo defends Arnel Pineda from bashers

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
American rock band Journey’s drummer Deen Castronovo came to the rescue of Filipino singer Arnel Pineda after Pineda...
Entertainment
fbtw
Carly Rae Jepsen engaged to music producer Cole M.G.N.

Carly Rae Jepsen engaged to music producer Cole M.G.N.

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Canadian singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen is now engaged to music producer Cole M.G.N.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with