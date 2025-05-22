Alfred Vargas shares secrets to election win amid other 'artistas' losing

MANILA, Philippines — Actor and Quezon City councilor Alfred Vargas believed that his connection with his constituents is the key for him winning again in the recently held elections.

Philstar.com asked Alfred via Messenger what had been his advantage over other celebrities who ran for office but lost at the last elections.

Alfred answered that nothing is ever sure in politics and there will always be surprises, controversies and unexpected instances.

“I have had good personal relationships with most of my constituents ever since. I was first entrusted by the people to serve our community as councilor in 2010. I gave everything up, even my then successful career in television and film, just to be given this chance. So I never took public service for granted. It has been my top priority until this day,” he told Philstar.com.

“And so far, that’s 15 years of earnest service and personal relationship-building with the different sectors and stakeholders in our district. We encountered some challenges along the way but most of the time, we were able to implement sustainable programs successfully. The best campaign still remains to be your performance and track record, combined with your ‘personal touch’ kind of leadership,” he added.

Alfred also said that he always listen to the people first before making a decision and taking actions.

“I always start every term by going around the district for months and listening to the voices of our constituents through our people-participation mechanisms like ACTIVE VOICES, PANAYAM SA MAMAYAN programs and our LUKAS: Lehislatibong Ugnayan ng Kongresman/Konsehal At mga Simbahan program. I have UP NCPAG to thank for this,” he said.

“I never stopped learning. I try to learn something new everyday from different sources, may it be from simple to profound sources. From children, sectoral groups, casual conversations to university professors, local, national and international leaders and experts. I finished my master’s degree in Public Administration in UP Diliman when I was a congressman and I am currently pursuing my PhD in Urban Planning in the same university. I know that I do not know everything to be able to lead properly that’s why I study and ask help from experts and my own constituents on a regular basis.

“I love my country, I love QC and I love Novaliches. This is my home, where my children grow up, and where my family is. This is where I will grow old with my wife, Yasmine, and enjoy the rest of our life together, when that time comes.”

Alfred recently extended his gratitude to Quezon City’s District 5 for giving him and his brother, PM Vargas, a second opportunity to serve the district.

In his instagram account, Alfred shared his feelings of gratitude by posting a video with the song “We are the Champions” of Queen. It featured him and his brother when they were campaigning, and the proclamation of their win alongside Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.

"Starting this July, we will start rolling out our 'Alagang Vargas Scholarship Program 2.0, level up!' This educational assistance program aims to provide one scholar for every Novaleño family. Isang pamilya, may isang iskolar. This scholarship is for elementary, high school and college levels and there is no grade requirement. Basta pasado ka, pasado ka na rin sa program! The scholarship will continue until the student graduates from college,” he wrote.

"So far, we have 20,000++ college graduate scholars already who are now accountants, managers, engineers, teachers, nurses and even elected barangay officials, among others,” he added.

