^

Nadine Lustre files case for alleged violation of Safe Spaces Act

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 22, 2025 | 11:04am
Nadine Lustre
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Nadine Lustre filed a complaint for alleged violation of the Safe Spaces Act following "relentless and malicous attacks" she received on social media.

Incoming ML partylist Rep. Leila de Lima supported Nadine's filing of the case. 

"We at ML Partylist express full support for Nadine Lustre as she files a complaint for violation of the Safe Spaces Act in response to the relentless and malicious attacks she has endured," De Lima wrote on X. 

"This is a necessary step in a time when social media is being used to silence voices that speak for justice and reform. Ginagamit ang mga plataporma para buwagin ang makabuluhang diskurso at palitan ito ng galit at paninira," she added. 

De Lima said that she believed in freedom of expression but that freedom should not be used against truth and democracy. 

"Marami sa mga lumalabas sa social media ngayon ay hindi maituturing na opinyon. These are part of deliberate effort to harass, discredit, and instill fear. May masamang intensyon. May malinaw na layunin na patahimikin ang mga tumitindig.

"We support Nadine. Her case is a stand for truth and accountability. Make no mistake: we will push back against this kind of behavior. Hindi ito katanggap-tanggap. Hindi ito dapat palampasin.

"Maraming salamat, Nadine, sa tapang at paninindigan. Sa bawat hakbang mo, mas lumalakas ang laban para sa isang makatao, makatarungan, at demokratikong lipunan."

