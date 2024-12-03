^

Daniel Padilla reminds Baron Geisler: 'Huwag kang magkakalat!'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 3, 2024 | 12:43pm
Baron Geisler
MANILA, Philippines — Actor Baron Geisler considered the action series "Incognito" his second chance in ABS-CBN. 

Baron thanked his co-actors Ian Veneracion, Richard Gutierrez, Daniel Padilla and other staff for welcoming him warmly in the series. 

“It’s very new to me to really open my heart sa cast, sa crew, every body mula sa writer and director. Because of the show, mas… iyong mga kasama ko, hinihila nila ako pataas, paakyat,” he said at the show's press conference last Friday.

“Direk Lester (Pimentel) and the entire team of Star Creatives, noong mineeting nila ako for the show, they said, ‘Baron, we just want you to straighten (out) your life. We’re here to support you. Tapos bonus pa na iyong nagtutulungan lahat, may relationship talaga kami sa isa’t isa,” he added. 

Baron recalled how he was advised by Daniel when he shot a movie in Japan. 

“Like noong I flew to Japan to shoot a movie. Nag-message sa akin si DJ na, ‘O, pare, lilipad ka, huwag kang magkakalat diyan'," Baron said. 

“That really means a lot to me. So nakita ko na sobrang laki na rin ng changes ni DJ, mature na rin siya," he added. 

Baron said that Ian was his mentor and big brother. 

"Kapag may questions ako about life, napaka-deep ni Kuya Ian. Kasi sa age niya, punong-puno siya ng wisdom. Iyon lang. For me, I just want to continue doing my best, giving my all to be a dependable actor and just open my heart," he said. 

“Hindi lang sa show na ito kasi nadadala ko iyong good attitude, manners, behavior sa iba pang nakakasama ko sa ibang produksyon. So, I’m very grateful for the learnings,” he added.

"Incognito" is showing on Netflix starting January 17. 

