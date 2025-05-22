^

'Dark truth' behind Maguad siblings killings featured in 'MMK'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 22, 2025 | 1:17pm
'Dark truth' behind Maguad siblings killings featured in 'MMK'
Karina Bautista
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — “MMK” ("Maalaala Mo Kaya") uncovered the dark truth behind the Maguad siblings’ tragedy in the gripping conclusion of its two-part special now available on iWant with an exclusive director’s cut available worldwide. 

Rising to the top of iWant’s charts in the Philippines since May 8, “MMK” has captivated viewers with the emotional first part of its two-part special, which portrays the happy, peaceful life of Lovella (Dimples Romana) and Cruz Maguad (Joem Bascon) with their children Gwynn (Criza Taa) and Boyboy (Miguel Vergara), and their life-changing decision to welcome foster daughter Jasmine (Karina Bautista) into their home.

The second and final part now turns its focus to the painful aftermath of the 2021 killings, capturing the family’s search for truth, justice, and healing amid overwhelming grief, also airing this Saturday (May 24) on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z, following the family’s painful pursuit of justice and the shocking betrayal that tore them apart.

As the investigation unfolds, suspicions grow, evidence surfaces, and the Maguads are forced to confront a devastating betrayal. The episode shows how the family grappled with trauma while navigating a justice system that felt distant and slow.

Drawn from real accounts, the episode also highlights the silent battles faced by grieving parents, the guilt, the anger, and the effort to keep their children’s memory alive in the face of unimaginable loss.

Stream the “unfiltered” and full episodes of inspiring stories brought to you by “MMK,” now streaming 72 hours in advance worldwide, on iWant every Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. iWant is now also available via Chromecast and AirPlay.

RELATED'Maalaala Mo Kaya' returns with new OST by Sofronio Vasquez, Carmelle Collado

Recommended
