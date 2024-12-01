^

Anthony Jennings confirms split with non-showbiz girlfriend — report

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 1, 2024 | 10:47am
Anthony Jennings confirms split with non-showbiz girlfriend — report
Anthony Jennings meets the press in February 2024.
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Anthony Jennings has reportedly parted ways with his non-showbiz girlfriend.

The “Can’t Buy Me Love” actor has confirmed he had broken up with his partner, Jam Villanueva, months ago. They were together for five years. 

“Months ago na rin kaming hiwalay ni Jam,” said the actor to entertainment reporter Allan Sancon as quoted in an Inquirer story. There are also videos of Anthony confirming his split circulating on social media. 

The interview happened on the sidelines of the press conference for “Incognito.” Jennings is part of the cast alongside his perennial screen partner Maris Racal. 

“Ako ‘yung may pagkukulang do’n. Problema ko ‘yon and dapat ko ‘yon ayusin mag-isa,” he stressed, adding his plea to respect his ex-girlfriend’s private life. 

He also stressed that he and Maris are just friends. His “Can’t Buy Me Love” co-star has been dragged into the issue and has been linked to him. 

In July, Maris broke up with her longtime boyfriend, Rivermaya frontman Rico Blanco, adding it was a “polite separation.” 

"Anthony is out of the picture. It's just me and Rico. Mainly me, I'm the issue," the actress said in another interview. 

RELATED: Anthony Jennings' girlfriend re-shares cheating videos on TikTok

