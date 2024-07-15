Anthony Jennings not reason of breakup with Rico Blanco — Maris Racal

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Maris Racal clarified that her onscreen partner Anthony Jennings has nothing to do with her breakup with rock star Rico Blanco.

In her recent interview with Star Magic, Maris said that she is the main issue why the breakup happened.

"Anthony is out of the picture. It's just me and Rico. Mainly me, I'm the issue," she clarified.

Maris is currently promoting her movie "Marupok AF."

She posted on her Instagram photos of herself a day after announcing her split from Rico.

At the movie's recent press conference, Maris admitted that she had been "marupok" in her past relationship.

"Kung ang movie natin A+, ako marupok AF as in. Naalala ko sa sobrang rupok ko at broken hearted, nakagawa ng album. Pinagkakitaan ko 'yung mga ginawa sa akin kasi hello, kailangan ko ng pera!" Maris said.

"It’s me taking my power back, 'Sinaktan mo ako, I’m gonna write a song about you'," she added.

