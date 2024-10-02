^

Anthony Jennings' girlfriend re-shares cheating videos on TikTok

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 2, 2024 | 10:24am
Anthony Jennings and Maris Racal
Screengrab from ABS-CBN Music YouTube channel

MANILA, Philippines — Jam Villanueva, the girlfriend of actor Anthony Jennings, went on a re-sharing barrage on TikTok, posting about cheating.

Jam re-shared on her TikTok account a girl crying in her bed with the caption, "How I feel these days."

She also posted a video in which the text said, “I will never forget your conversation with the girl you told me not to worry about."

Here are some videos Jam re-shared: 

@itsyour_momm

 

original sound - kisu

 

@realll079 #foryou #tiktok #fypage #relatable #sad #griffrule #quotes #quoteoftheday

 

@user061303233852 people with a good heart get used bc they won't disagree or say no so they end up being used and heartbroken in the end. #fyp #healing #Relationship #ex #heartbreak

 

@shelbykforbush

 

original sound - billsoutsold

 

@tatansitou

 

@helena_xo22

 

Me, Myself & I - G-Eazy & Bebe Rexha

 

@lilanaxe IG: Lilanaxe #sparkle #painful #goviral #tiktokdeutschland #gympain #brokenvideos #brokenheart #paintok #feelings #sad #foundme

 

@3wrldwar

Part 471

original sound - @w444nd

 

@mr.nunez14

I can treat you like a stranger after disrespecting me. I have to keep my boundaries high.

Bugambilya - Belle Mariano

The posts came after Anthony's onscreen love team partner, Maris Racal, recently celebrated her 27th birthday on a work trip with Anthony. 

In her Instagram story, Maris posted a photo of Anthony giving her a birthday cake inside a plane. 

"It was my birthday, I was stuck on a plane, and I was feeling the blues haha. TY (Thank you)," Maris wrote. 

After Maris and Rico Blanco broke up last July, the actress clarified that Anthony had nothing to do with the split.

