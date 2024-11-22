‘It’s Showtime’ under renewal negotiations at GMA-7

Julie Anne San Jose appeared on the July 17, 2023 episode of 'It's Showtime.'

MANILA, Philippines — GMA Network Senior Vice President Annette Gozon-Valdes said that they are in the process of negotiotions for the continued airing of “It’s Showtime” on GMA-7.

The GMA executive squashed rumors about the popular noontime show leaving the network with the latter's contract ending in December this year.

"We are in the process of negotiations now for the renewal of ‘Showtime,’” said Gozon-Valdes as reported in a GMA article.

Other rumors said that the popular show will be replaced by GMA-7’s pre-noontime game show “Tiktoclock.”

“It’s Showtime” was first seen on GMA-7’s sister channel, GTV, in July 2023. It began airing on GMA-7’s main channel in April this year.

