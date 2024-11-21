^

Kim Chiu is Tanduay calendar girl for 2025

Kristofer Purnell
November 21, 2024 | 9:11am

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-singer Kim Chiu was unveiled as the latest calendar girl for local beverage company Tanduay.

She joins a roster of names that include Kylie Versoza, Bea Alonzo, Ivana Alawi, Ellen Adarna, Jessy Mendiola, Heart Evangelista, and Kim's predecessor Julia Barretto.

At a launch event held on November 20 in Pasay City, Kim was asked about her initial reaction to being approached by Tanduay to be their new calendar girl.

"I was shocked, I asked myself if I was empowered to do this [kind of thing]," Kim said, noting she literally grew up in the public eye. "I feel empowered doing this, a milestone I never thought I'd achieve early in my career."

Kim began her career after winning the first local teen edition of "Pinoy Big Brother" when she was 16 years old, going on to appear in several projects opposite ex Gerald Anderson.

She went on to star in films and series as a Star Magic artist, most recently appearing in "Linlang," the Filipino adaptation of "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim," and since 2020 has been a host in "It's Showtime."

"We all have our explanation about what a woman is, and I want to enjoy my journey as one," Kim continued her explanation about becoming a calendar girl.

Asked about her preparations and any special moments that stood out, Kim credited her daily workouts that "make her happy and pump up her day."

When it came to mental readiness, Kim recalled the pictorial day and found herself asking thoughts like "Am I woman now?!"

The "Multimedia Idol" shared her message to fellow women, "This is a reminder there's no dream too big or milestone too far. Success isn't where you've been but where you're willing to go. Just keep going and reach your dreams kasi 'di mo lang alam, life gives you lots of surprises."

Kim had to hold back tears as she thanked her supporters for backing her as she took on a branded role as a calendar girl.

"It's more than just being a calendar girl, but break barriers... I'm celebrating my confidence and journey."

