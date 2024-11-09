Melai Cantiveros on ‘miga’ Kim Chiu as guest: ‘No holds barred’

MANILA, Philippines — Melai Cantiveros counts fellow Bisaya actress Kim Chiu as the most memorable guest who sat with her for a chat in her online show for Bisayas called “Kuan on One.”

Melai was asked who among the guests of the previous season stood out for her, and she gave the name of the Cebuana actress.

“Memorable talaga sa akin na na-interview ko ay si Kim Chiu talaga. Siya ang first interview and siya rin ang reason kung bakit umabot ng season 2,” Melai said at yesterday’s press conference held in ABS-CBN.

Melai hosts “Kuan on One,” an online show that features Bisaya stars. Melai interviews her fellow Bisayas as they chat about everything. Season 1 interviews can be seen on ABS-CBN’s YouTube channel and streaming app iwantTFC. It is also now being aired on ABS-CBN’s free TV platform.

Kim was her first-ever guest for her premiere episode last October. Due to its successful run, its second season will premiere next week on November 12.

“‘Pag ini-interview kasi siya, idol ko siya nu'ng hindi pa ako naga-artista e. Napapanood ko siya sa ‘Kris TV,’ iba ‘yung sagot niya sa Tagalog e. Nu’ng nag-Tagalog siya ng sagot, trina-translate niya sa utak niya ‘yung gusto niyang isagot.

“Pero nu’ng nag-Bisaya siya, no holds barred siya. Wala siyang tinatago. Isang tanong, mabilis agad ‘yung sagot. Hindi na niya pinag-isipan… Talagang galing sa kaibuturan ng puso,” Melai said.

Apart from Kim, Melai also sat down with other Bisaya stars, such as Maymay Entrata and KZ Tandingan.

The General Santos native also said that her viewers were likewise pleased with Kim's guesting in her online show.

“Marami rin talaga ang na-amaze sa wisdom na shinare niya,” she said.

RELATED: Melai Cantiveros to host Bisaya talk show with Kim Chiu, Maymay, BINI as guests