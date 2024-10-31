WATCH: Julie Anne San Jose is Ginebra San Miguel's Calendar Girl for 2025

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Julie Anne San Jose was unveiled as the newest calendar girl for beverage company Ginebra San Miguel.

The GSM Calendar Girl tradition dates back to 1988 when Monina Tan modelled for the company. Since then, she was followed by the likes of Angelica Panganiban, Anne Curtis, Solenn Heussaff, Ellen Adarna, Pia Wurtzbach, and memorably, Marian Rivera twice.

The 2020s so far have seen Sanya Lopez, Christelle Abello, Chie Filomeno, Yassi Pressman, and most recently, Heaven Peralejo as GSM Calendar Girls.

In a video during a launch event last October 30, Julie Anne said she considers it a great honor to represent the brand and was excited to show her different side as a woman, adding she was "pressured but proud to stand among 'women of influence.'"

The GSM 2025 calendar carries an Obra Maestra theme, which Julie Anne feels reflects her as a multi-faceted artist.

The different layouts of Julie Anne San Jose as the 2025 Calendar Girl for Ginebra San Miguel.#GinebraSanMiguel #GinebraCalendarGirl #JAnebraCalendarGirl2025 | via @kjpurneII pic.twitter.com/bIQYSMnvPS — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) October 30, 2024

"This will be a different Julie Anne San Jose — beautiful, strong, confident in her own," the singer said about her calendar girl debut bring the "rebirth ng isang kababaihan."

After the event Julie Anne spoke with members of the media including Philstar.com to share her initial thoughts on officially becoming a GSM Calendar Girl.

"Hindi ko pa rin siya lubos na maisip o ma-imagine before, but I'm just really happy and speechless right now," Julie Anne said, adding she was overwhelmed.

Julie Anne added that being sexy does not only pertain the physical body, "Nasa karakter ng tao, paano siya mag-inspire ng tao, at base sa kanyang kakayahan."

RELATED: 'A lesson learned': Julie Anne San Jose sorry for viral altar show