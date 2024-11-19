WATCH: Vice Ganda at 2NE1's reunion concert; Korean 'oppas' strip shirts off

MANILA, Philippines — Even before the Manila leg of 2NE1's "Welcome Back" reunion concert in Manila started last Saturday, Black Jacks were already screaming their lungs out upon spotting Vice Ganda taking a seat front and center to watch the Korean pop stars.

The Filipino TV host and comedian waved at the crowd and gamely took pictures and videos with them.

Vice is Dara’s good friend and fellow judge at the defunct 2016 reality show “Pinoy Boyband Superstar.”

Dara and fellow 2NE1 members CL, Minzy and Bom had a lot of surprises during the sold-out concert, including a very unusual introduction by the group's Korean dancers.

WATCH: 2NE1's Korean dancers strip off shirts

— Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Martin Ramos