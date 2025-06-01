From Disney set to GMA Star: Michael Sagerâ€™s faith-fueled journey in showbiz

From Disney set to GMA Star: Michael Sager’s faith-fueled journey in showbiz

From dancing in the background of a Disney production to landing lead roles in GMA’s teleseryes, Michael Sager’s rise in the Philippine entertainment scene is nothing short of a treasure chest of blessings. But behind the glitz is a story of perseverance, sacrifice and unshakable faith.

With roots in Marinduque but growing up in Vancouver, Canada, Michael enjoyed a typical Filipino immigrant upbringing — school, family time and the occasional dabble in entertainment. His first taste of acting came unexpectedly through a school casting call for a Disney project.

“I did it lang for fun,” Michael recalls. “Gusto ko ma-experience yung nasa set, kung ano feeling ‘pag nasa movie ka. So masasabi ko yun talaga ang first acting experience ko. The Disney set was so cool and ang laki nung production!”

Though he explored a few acting projects later on, it wasn’t until 2021, with the encouragement of his father Eleazar, that Michael took a chance at his father’s earlier personal goal and auditioned online for “Pinoy Big Brother.”

The process was promising but ultimately didn’t pan out. Still, it sparked something deeper. Livestreaming to a Filipino audience made him realize — this was what he wanted to do. He adds, “Oh! Ito pala yun! I’m not even an artista yet, but this is what it feels like to be part of the entertainment industry. OK, let’s try it out!”

Initially on track to study architecture, Michael pivoted. With his parents’ blessing, he flew to Manila for a “one-year trial” to pursue showbiz. Auditions followed — “Pinoy Big Brother” Teens, Sparkle and then finally, a life-changing opportunity with Sparkada, GMA Network’s youth talent group under the wing of the legendary Mr. M.

Adjusting wasn’t easy. “I really left my life in Canada. I didn’t grow up here. I still miss my friends, the independence,” Michael shares.

But what he lost in familiarity, he gained in purpose. “My whole life, I’ve always wanted to try to study here, to play basketball here. So, there was something about the Philippines that was always attracting me to come back. “

Photo from Michael Sager's Instagram

Last April 17 was his anniversary in the show business industry in the country. Now three years into his career, Michael has already built a respectable portfolio — from romantic comedies to musical-variety shows.

But it’s not enough for him. “I want to keep improving,” he says. His dream roles? Action and hosting. “Even small action scenes! James Bond or Vincenzo-style. That’s the dream.”

So far, each role and program that Michael has worked on has been part of his growth journey to become a better artist. Lessons from his experiences in “Shining Inheritance” and “My Ilonggo Girl” keep him focused and wanting to work more on his craft.

Of all his experiences, “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition” remains the most impactful and memorable. Michael shares, “It was emotional. I really prayed for it because I tried so many times to be a housemate. Yung experience ko kasi sa loob, though it was challenging, I learned so much from the PBB house.”

Michael doesn’t see acting as just a job, but a mission. “It’s public service. It’s a craft. It’s art. I need to love this to keep going.” And when it gets overwhelming, he grounds himself with faith — and plans for a vacation back to Vancouver to recharge with family and old friends, when his schedule permits. We learned that a new project is being finalized for Michael and this may just be another wish granted for the young actor.

But before then, an exciting dream has been fulfilled yet again for the Sager family. A new and beautiful home here in the Philippines is Michael’s new pride — one they can truly call their own, through hard work and perseverance. Even if his parents still reside abroad, Michael’s mom, Joy is here now to keep him company. His newly-married sister also has a room waiting for her and her husband anytime they feel like coming over. “It’s another blessing,” he says with deep gratitude.

With all these blessings being showered one after the other, Michael’s faith has more than ever been stronger. Through the highs and lows, rejections and opportunities, he held on to God and left everything to Him. “Lord, if this is for me, just guide me. Kayo na po bahala. Until now, I say the same prayer and He has not let go of me. Dinala man Niya ako sa mahirap na sitwasyon, it was the reason why I learned to be a better man, to be a better son of God.”