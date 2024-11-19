WATCH: 2NE1 performs Dara's 'In or Out'

MANILA, Philippines — It has been 20 years since Sandara "Dara" Park released her Philippine single "In or Out," a parody of her experiences in the reality TV series "Star Circle Quest," where Dara was a season 1 runner-up to winner Hero Angeles, to whom she evantually formed a love team and starred in romantic-comedy movies "Bcuz of U" and Can This Be Love."

To mark this milestone, and in time for Dara's 40th birthday, Dara's Korean pop group 2NE1 performed the song as part of the first day of the Manila stop of the group's "Welcome Back" Asia tour, presented by Live Nation Philippines and YG Entertainment last Saturday, November 16, in Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City.

2NE1's 2024 version of the song had the group's members, CL, Minzy, Dara and Bom, giving the song its "sexiest" twist, said Dara.

"In or Out" was first released in 2004 as a track in Dara's first self-titled "Sandara: Ang Ganda Ko" solo album, which sold over 100,000 physical copies, making it the only musical compilation by a South Korean artist to be certified platinum by the Philippine Association of the Record Industry. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya

