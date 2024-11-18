Still the best: 2NE1 summons super storm at Manila 2024 reunion concert

MANILA, Philippines — It was typhoon signal number two in Metro Manila last Saturday, but this did not stop Black Jacks from filling the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City for the first day of the “Welcome Back” reunion concert of returning Korean pop group 2NE1.

The super sold-out concert presented by Live Nation Philippines and YG Entertainment had the Arena jam-packed from end-to-end with thousands of screaming fans, with hundreds more outside waiting for a chance to secure seats.

2NE1 members CL, Minzy, Dara and Park Bom marked their 15th anniversary at the concert and did not disappoint in belting out and dancing to their original hits such as “I am the Best,” “Lonely,” “Fire,” “I Love You,” “Ugly,” “Come Back Home,” and “I Don’t Care.”

The group celebrated their 5th anniversary last 2014 in the same venue.

K-pop stars TWICE, Stray Kids and G-Dragon, to name a few, sent video messages of congratulations for 2NE1.

Filipino TV host and comedian Vice Ganda, Dara’s good friend and fellow judge at the defunct 2016 reality show “Pinoy Boyband Superstar,” showed support, greeting fans and watching the concert front and center.

Sandara “Dara” Park, who called the Philippines her “second home” having rose to fame from the former ABS-CBN reality show “Star Circle Quest” before joining 2NE1, celebrated her birthday at the concert and thrilled fans with her fluent Tagalog, which fellow 2NE1 members emulated.

“We’re so happy and grateful to be back here. Do you remember? We celebrated our fifth year anniversary right here at MOA Arena 10 years ago. So happy to be back here at our 15th year anniversary,” Dara said.

She apologized for their long-overdue reunion concert held 10 years after their last concert in the country in 2014. She vowed that this is just the start of a new beginning for their group, with new songs, concerts and other events eyed for fans.

“Philippines is my second home but it’s not only me. It’s 2NE1’s second home too, right? Maraming, maraming salamat sa inyong lahat! Sa paghihintay n’yo sa’min. Ang tagal namin, ‘di ba? 10 years pero andito pa rin kayo! Maraming salamat sa suporta n’yo sa’min. Talagang na-miss namin kayo,” she declared.

“Kanina, alam n’yo ba, sabi ni CL, ang lakas ng boses nila! Sabi ko, ‘Oo, ganu’n talaga sila!’ Lakasan n’yo pa!”

She taught her sisters some Tagalog words like “inom” and “tubig,” to which Minzy said, “Salamat.”

Dara recalled performing their hits weeks ago alone, so she emotionally thanked YG Entertainment for allowing her, CL, Minzy and Bom to reunite and perform.

"It’s so special to be back at Dara’s hometown together,” CL affirmed. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya