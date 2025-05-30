^

'TGIS' actor Red Sternberg dies at 50

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 30, 2025 | 3:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — "TGIS" actor Red Sternberg is dead. He was 50. 

His wife, Sandy Sternberg, said that Red suddenly died on the morning of May 27, three days before he would have turned 51. 

Red was born Rodwick Sternberg on May 30, 1974.

"It is hard to find the words right now to say that this has been the most difficult time I have ever gone through my whole life. To be greeted 'happy birthday' and 'sorry for your loss' at the same time three consecutive days of what was supposed to be a celebration full of birthdays. May was our month! 5th, 28th, 29th and 30th. 

"My husband suddenly passed away the morning of Tuesday, May 27th," Sandy Sternberg, Red's wife, wrote on Facebook. 

Her post was shared by Mark Reyes, the director of the popular weekend youth-oriented show "TGIS." The show also starred Bobby Andrews, Angelu de Leon, Michael Flores, Raven Villanueva, Onemig Bondoc, and Rica Peralejo, who was Red's love team partner in the show. 

Red was known as the charming jokester Kiko in the show. 

"The entire T.G.I.S Barkada is heart broken to lose one of our own. We just confirmed with Red’s wife Sandy Sternberg of his passing a few days ago. 

Their family requests privacy at this time and your kind understanding as they navigate this sudden passing of Red," Reyes wrote on Facebook. 

