^

Korean Wave

Sandara Park celebrates 40th birthday at 2NE1’s Manila reunion concert

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
November 19, 2024 | 9:10am

MANILA, Philippines — Sandara “Dara” Park turned 40 last November 12, but was surprised with a grand birthday greeting and celebration during her Korean group 2NE1’s first day of reunion concert on November 16 in Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City.

After singing Dara’s hit Philippine single, “In or Out,” 2NE1 members CL, Minzy and Park Bom joined their fan base, the Black Jacks, in singing Dara a Happy Birthday.

“To celebrate my birthday with 2NE1… Now that we’re here together, my birthday wish is that we’d be together forever – 2NE1, Black Jacks forever! Mahal ko kayo!” Dara declared before blowing her cake’s candles.

“Alam n’yo, parang nandito ako parati sa Manila, ‘di ba? Parang every month… Pero iba talaga ang Manila kapag kasama ko sila,” she said, referring to her 2NE1 sisters, whom she reunited with in a concert after 10 years.

“Marami rin kaming memories sa Philippines, ‘di ba? We went to Bicol for a shoot and we really love Filipino food, right?” she said, then asking her co-members about their favorite Filipino food.

Minzy said hers is Sisig, while Bom’s favorite Pinoy fare is Gambas.

“I mean, I look at her crying then talking about food right away! That’s very Dara!” CL quipped.

“I’m hungry!” Dara admitted.

“We feel so blessed. You know it’s such a trip and such a different experience when we come with her and we feel so welcomed. Whenever we come here, we feel like we have a family and a fan base here… It’s such a fun memory to be celebrating her birthday here,” CL said.

“Yes, really special. I’m not going to forget this moment forever!” Dara affirmed, “Ayoko umuwi!”

Presented by Live Nation Philippines and YG Entertainment, 2NE1’s “Welcome Back” Asia tour will run until 2025 and also includes Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand and Taiwan – all of which, just like Manila, are already sold-out. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Martin Ramos

RELATED: Still the best: 2NE1 summons super storm at Manila 2024 reunion concert

2NE1

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

MANILA CONCERT

MANILA CONCERTS

SANDARA PARK
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Gong Yoo, Seo Hyun Jin star in Netflix K-drama 'The Trunk'
6 days ago

Gong Yoo, Seo Hyun Jin star in Netflix K-drama 'The Trunk'

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun-jin lead the cast of Netflix's upcoming Korean series "The Trunk" directed by veteran television...
Korean Wave
fbtw
K-pop experience D'Festa ending world tour in the Philippines
6 days ago

K-pop experience D'Festa ending world tour in the Philippines

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
After unforgettable runs in Tokyo, Seoul, Jakarta, and Los Angeles, ultimate K-pop experience D'Festa is ending its world...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Masterpiece &lsquo;Swan Lake&rsquo; starring Korean ballerina opens in Philippines for limited run
11 days ago

Masterpiece ‘Swan Lake’ starring Korean ballerina opens in Philippines for limited run

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 11 days ago
Paris Opera Corps de Ballet’s cinematic rendition of classical ballet “Swan Lake,” made exclusively for...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Ju Ji Hoon, Jung Yu Mi star in 'Love Your Enemy'
12 days ago

Ju Ji Hoon, Jung Yu Mi star in 'Love Your Enemy'

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 days ago
"Kingdom" star Ju Ji-hoon and "Train to Busan" actress Jung Yu-mi star in "Love Your Enemy," a twist on the familiar "Romeo...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Enhypen visiting the Philippines a 3rd time this year
November 2, 2024 - 1:02pm

Enhypen visiting the Philippines a 3rd time this year

By Kristofer Purnell | November 2, 2024 - 1:02pm
Korean boy band Enhypen is coming back to the Philippines this December, marking the group's third visit to the country this...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with