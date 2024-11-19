Sandara Park celebrates 40th birthday at 2NE1’s Manila reunion concert

MANILA, Philippines — Sandara “Dara” Park turned 40 last November 12, but was surprised with a grand birthday greeting and celebration during her Korean group 2NE1’s first day of reunion concert on November 16 in Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City.

After singing Dara’s hit Philippine single, “In or Out,” 2NE1 members CL, Minzy and Park Bom joined their fan base, the Black Jacks, in singing Dara a Happy Birthday.

“To celebrate my birthday with 2NE1… Now that we’re here together, my birthday wish is that we’d be together forever – 2NE1, Black Jacks forever! Mahal ko kayo!” Dara declared before blowing her cake’s candles.

“Alam n’yo, parang nandito ako parati sa Manila, ‘di ba? Parang every month… Pero iba talaga ang Manila kapag kasama ko sila,” she said, referring to her 2NE1 sisters, whom she reunited with in a concert after 10 years.

“Marami rin kaming memories sa Philippines, ‘di ba? We went to Bicol for a shoot and we really love Filipino food, right?” she said, then asking her co-members about their favorite Filipino food.

Minzy said hers is Sisig, while Bom’s favorite Pinoy fare is Gambas.

“I mean, I look at her crying then talking about food right away! That’s very Dara!” CL quipped.

“I’m hungry!” Dara admitted.

“We feel so blessed. You know it’s such a trip and such a different experience when we come with her and we feel so welcomed. Whenever we come here, we feel like we have a family and a fan base here… It’s such a fun memory to be celebrating her birthday here,” CL said.

“Yes, really special. I’m not going to forget this moment forever!” Dara affirmed, “Ayoko umuwi!”

Presented by Live Nation Philippines and YG Entertainment, 2NE1’s “Welcome Back” Asia tour will run until 2025 and also includes Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand and Taiwan – all of which, just like Manila, are already sold-out. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Martin Ramos

