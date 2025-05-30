^

Rica Peralejo mourns ex ‘TGIS’ co-star Red Sternberg’s death, reveals secret ‘MU’ 

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
May 30, 2025 | 5:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Rica Peralejo-Bonifacio, together with her other co-stars in “T.G.I.S.,” is mourning the sudden passing of Red Sternberg, her love team partner in the ‘90s youth-oriented TV series.

In her Instagram Stories, Rica reposted a photo card of Red from the series’ director, Mark Reyes, with a comment, “Super sad. Ofc Red is Michelle’s Kiko and we will always be good friends! Our entire barkada is devastated.”

She also posted clips of scenes she shared with Sternberg, who played Kiko to her Michelle in the series.

“Sino (na ang) partner ni Mitchie mo?” the post read.

In an exclusive interview last 2020, Rica revealed to Philstar.com that she and Red secretly had a “mutual understanding” (MU).

“There was a point that I really liked Red and that’s it. Wala rin naman akong naging ano masyado. Siguro kasi, pinakabata ba ako? I’m not sure. But medyo young pa kasi talaga ako nu’n, so wala akong mga pasabog, pasabog na ganyan except that I had a crush on Red and I think that he really liked me also. Mutual (understanding), parang ganu’n,” she said.

According to Rica then, after the show, she also had limited interactions with Red.

“On the group, I get to interact with him sometimes, but not very often. I see his pictures though on Instagram and I think he's got lovely kids,” she said.

Red, according to his wife, Sandy, suddenly passed away on the morning of May 27, three days before he would have turned 51 today. — Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Geraldine Santos

RED STERNBERG

RICA PERALEJO

TGIS
