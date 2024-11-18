^

Korean Wave

WATCH: TWICE, G-Dragon, K-pop stars greet 2NE1 for 2024 reunion concert

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
November 18, 2024 | 4:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — Korean pop artists IU, IVE, TWICE, BabyMonster, Stray Kids, Kiss of Life, Boy Next Door, G-Dragon, and Treasure, among others, and American singer-songwriter Pharrell Williams, have come together to give cheers and support for K-pop girl group 2NE1’s “Welcome Back” reunion concert tour.

In a video presentation showed to 2NE1’s fan base, the Black Jacks, during the first day of 2NE1’s Asia concert tour in Manila last Saturday in Mall of Asia Arena, IU, a self-confessed “huge fan” of 2NE1, said her wishes that the group would do a “legendary show” and “have more fun with their fans.”

“2NE1 have gathered after a long time for this concert, yoohoo!” NewJeans exclaimed in their message, which they ended with singing a part of the 2NE1 debut solo song “Fire.”

“Congratulations, 2NE1, on your ‘Welcome Back’ concert!” said TWICE in their video message for their “senior” K-pop group that they used to watch a lot. 

“We can’t talk about our youth without talking about 2NE1,” TWICE noted.

According to Treasure, they have “looked up to 2NE1” since they were young.

“2NE1 defined a whole generation and still have a lot of influence over (many Korean groups),” added Stray Kids in their “shout out.”

“Wow!” G-Dragon exclaimed, to the excitement of Black Jacks and the fans of his boy group, BigBang, which collaborated with 2NE1 for the latter’s debut single “Lollipop.” G-Dragon has long been collaborating with individual 2NE1 members at concerts, most notably with Sandara “Dara” Park, prompting fans to fondly tag them as the love team “Daragon.”

“Congrats!” G-Dragon simply said in his message while clapping loudly, ending the message with finger hearts. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya

