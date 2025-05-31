Jessica Soho celebrates 40th anniversary in journalism with digital archive

LAGUNA, Philippines — GMA Network is marking Jessica Soho's 40th anniversary in journalism this 2025 by launching a digital archive on YouTube.

"Jessica Soho @40: Telling the Story of Filipinos," launched last May 30 on GMA Public Affairs' YouTube channel, celebrates the broadcast journalist's four-decade legacy of public service and deliveringn news.

The digital archive features curated exclusives, landmark reports, and human stories that shaped national conversations and gave voice to the unheard, with new videos going up each week.

Some dangerous assignments Soho was involved in include a 1989 trip to Pag-asa Island that resulted in an emergency landing in the Spratlys and a 2002 landmine explosion near her in Afghanistan.

"Bukod sa mga istorya ng trahedya, giyera, at sakuna, ang isa sa lubos na ipinagmamalaki ko at ng aking team ay ang mga kuwentong nakapagpabago ng buhay ng marami-rami nating mga kababayan," Soho said in a statement.

These stories include Ranelyn from Bantayan Island, Daxen from Antique, and Raymark from Sultan Kudarat, all who were given a second chance at life after Soho covered them.

Soho highlighted the word "family" and its importance, quipping that her team gets plus points from God for helping people through programs, such as "Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho," "Sanay Muling Makapiling," and "Reunions."

"Corny pakinggan, pero totoo 'to. Feeling namin para kaming nginingitian ng langit tuwing mayroon kaming nahahanap na nawawala, at nabubuo ulit ang isang pamilyang nawalay sa isa't isa," Soho said.

"Sa lahat ng mga assignment, trabaho, at programa na ibinigay sa akin, wala akong masasabi sa sarili ko na hindi ko itinodo. 100% or more. You're not the story. Ang importante 'yung story," she continued. "Aaminin ko, pinanghihinaan din ako ng loob. Pero hindi kasi tamang isuko ang katotohanan. Kailangan itong ipaglaban — lalo na't marami pa tayong dapat bigyan ng linaw at liwanag sa ating bayan."

She ended by sharing that given the chance to relive her life, Soho would still choose to be a journalist because she loves telling stories.

Soho became the Philippines' first recipient of the George Foster Peabody Award in 1999 for her rerports, "Kidneys for Sale" and "Kamao." She won the award again in 2014 for her coverage of Super Typhoon Yolanda.

She was the first Filipino to be nominated and win in the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards, and has won all possible categories including a recent Bronze Tower Trophy for "Nickel and Dime."

