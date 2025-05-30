'T.G.I.S Barkada is heartbrokenâ€™: Angelu de Leon, â€˜TGISâ€™ stars saddened by Red Sternbergâ€™s death

'T.G.I.S Barkada is heartbroken’: Angelu de Leon, ‘TGIS’ stars saddened by Red Sternberg’s death

Cast of '90s teen drama 'T.G.I.S.' (from left) Onemig Bondoc, Raven Villanueva, Bobby Andrews, Angelu de Leon, Michael Flores, and Red Sternberg.

MANILA, Philippines — The sudden demise of Red Sternberg last Tuesday has devasted his fellow “TGIS” stars as they posted broken heart emojis for their beloved “Kiko.”

Angelu de Leon, Michael Flores and Ciara Sotto posted on their social media accounts the broken heart emojis when news of the 50-year-old actor broke out today.

They affectionately called him Kiko, Red’s character in the popular ‘90s youth-oriented show aired on GMA-7.

Mark Reyes, who directed the weekend show, also wrote about the death of Red on Facebook.

“The entire T.G.I.S Barkada is heartbroken to lose one of our own…Kiko, we love you and we’re giving you a group hug right now,” the director wrote on Facebook.

Red’s wife, Sandy, confirmed his passing in a Facebook post that Reyes shared.

Rodwick “Red” Sternberg was set to celebrate his 51st birthday today, but he died three days before on May 27.

RELATED: 'TGIS' actor Red Sternberg dies at 50