^

Entertainment

'T.G.I.S Barkada is heartbroken’: Angelu de Leon, ‘TGIS’ stars saddened by Red Sternberg’s death

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 30, 2025 | 6:16pm
'T.G.I.S Barkada is heartbrokenâ€™: Angelu de Leon, â€˜TGISâ€™ stars saddened by Red Sternbergâ€™s death
Cast of '90s teen drama 'T.G.I.S.' (from left) Onemig Bondoc, Raven Villanueva, Bobby Andrews, Angelu de Leon, Michael Flores, and Red Sternberg.
'T.G.I.S.' Community via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The sudden demise of Red Sternberg last Tuesday has devasted his fellow “TGIS” stars as they posted broken heart emojis for their beloved “Kiko.” 

Angelu de Leon, Michael Flores and Ciara Sotto posted on their social media accounts the broken heart emojis when news of the 50-year-old actor broke out today. 

They affectionately called him Kiko, Red’s character in the popular ‘90s youth-oriented show aired on GMA-7.

Mark Reyes, who directed the weekend show, also wrote about the death of Red on Facebook. 

“The entire T.G.I.S Barkada is heartbroken to lose one of our own…Kiko, we love you and we’re giving you a group hug right now,” the director wrote on Facebook. 

Red’s wife, Sandy, confirmed his passing in a Facebook post that Reyes shared.

Rodwick “Red” Sternberg was set to celebrate his 51st birthday today, but he died three days before on May 27. 

 

RELATED: 'TGIS' actor Red Sternberg dies at 50

ANGELU DE LEON

CIARA SOTTO

MARK REYES V

MICHAEL FLORES

RED STERNBERG

TGIS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Albee Benitez denies 'illicit relationship' with Ivana Alawi

Albee Benitez denies 'illicit relationship' with Ivana Alawi

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 9 hours ago
Brightlight Productions owner and newly-elected Bacolod City Congressman Alberto "Albee" Benitez reacted to the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ivana Alawi accused as 3rd party in leaked alleged affidavit vs Albee Benitez

Ivana Alawi accused as 3rd party in leaked alleged affidavit vs Albee Benitez

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Content creator Ivana Alawi is on the spotlight again after an alleged complaint affidavit was leaked on social media.&n...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ricky Davao&rsquo;s GF Malca shares musings on his birthday

Ricky Davao’s GF Malca shares musings on his birthday

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 1 day ago
It’s my dear friend Ricky Davao’s birthday tomorrow. He would have been 64. It will be Ricky’s first celebration...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sorry, Bro: Zaijian Jaranilla shares 'mukbang' experience with Jane Oineza

Sorry, Bro: Zaijian Jaranilla shares 'mukbang' experience with Jane Oineza

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 days ago
Kapamilya actor Zaijian Jaranilla is proud of his role in the Puregold digital series "Si Sol at Si Luna" with Jane...
Entertainment
fbtw
Celebrating the heroes of the GMA Eleksyon 2025 coverage

Celebrating the heroes of the GMA Eleksyon 2025 coverage

By Angel Javier Cruz | 5 days ago
Months before the 2025 Midterm Elections, everyone could feel the buzz — seemingly a collective holding of breath, waiting...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Karate Kid: Legends&rsquo; review: When Jackie Chan meets 'Cobra Kai'

‘Karate Kid: Legends’ review: When Jackie Chan meets 'Cobra Kai'

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 hours ago
Amid news of U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies on immigration and foreign students coming to America, “Karate...
Entertainment
fbtw
Morissette dedicates &lsquo;Song of the Fireflies&rsquo; to musician parents

Morissette dedicates ‘Song of the Fireflies’ to musician parents

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 19 hours ago
After bagging several major awards and the global premiere at the second Manila International Film Festival in Los Angeles...
Entertainment
fbtw
Iza Calzado returns to &lsquo;MMK&rsquo; with story close to her heart

Iza Calzado returns to ‘MMK’ with story close to her heart

19 hours ago
After a brief pause from TV acting, Iza Calzado makes an emotional return in the new episode of “Maalaala Mo Kaya”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Carla Abellana calls out 'fake news' about her, ex Tom Rodriguez

Carla Abellana calls out 'fake news' about her, ex Tom Rodriguez

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Carla Abellana called out an online site that claimed it has a source who talked about the possible reconciliation...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with