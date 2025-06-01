Gab Umali remains focused on carving name for himself in music industry

Singer-songwriter Gabriel Umali always reminds himself to seize every opportunity knocking at his doorstep. He has been honing his craft for the past nine years since joining ABS-CBN’s “Pinoy Boyband Superstar” in 2016.

Gab remains focused on his dream of carving a name for himself in the music industry. He shares, “I was always singing at home while growing up because of my parents. They were choir mates when they were young. My passion for music started in high school, but I kept it to myself because I was a shy kid.”

Gab was in a dance troupe in high school, so he thought dancing would be his career path, but something better was in store for him. Their group was training for an international competition and needed funds for several expenses. “A talent scout was seeking auditionees for an upcoming reality boyband search. I auditioned hoping to get the funds for our dance competition, but eventually I was reminded of my passion for music. That was when I started vocal training and songwriting.”

The young musician writes the lyrics first when composing his songs. “I write the initial idea without a rhyming scheme and no syllable count. That’s when I prepare the music. When I have the music, I check the written lyrics to see if I need to rephrase some lines so they fit in stanzas. I try to do it this way so the lines sound conversational,” Gab explains. He writes most of his songs from personal experiences. Gab composed his single titled Nothing Special, which is available on Spotify and all streaming platforms.

He created the music for the songs Bilang, Say It Clear Say It Loud, Papa Hallelujah and Kalbaryo in the first LGBT-themed OPM album, “Say It Clear Say It Loud,” the six-track extended play (EP) project, which I produced in partnership with Star Music.

His various creative endeavors on and off the stage are testaments to his versatility as a performer. He was one of the voices behind the official soundtracks of Miss Universe Philippines 2022 with the song Handle It.

Aside from singing the commercial jingle for Kitchen Magic spaghetti sauce, the young artist was part of the television and digital commercials of some of the country’s leading brands. He became a finalist in Net25’s reality singing search “Tagisan ng Galing Celebrity Edition” in 2021.

Gab hosted and performed for three seasons in IBC13’s “SMAC Pinoy Ito” variety show. He also ventured into acting in a lead role in “TAWAYAM,” a fantaserye aired on IBC13.

His musical influences come from different genres. For R&B, his inspirations are Daryl Ong, Jay R, Boyz II Men, Brian McKnight, and Zayn Malik. He listened to rock and pop rock while growing up. His favorites in that style include Queen and One Direction. “I’ve been hooked on Spencer Sutherland’s music recently because of his rock and roll sound, but with R&B elements.”

The talented singer-composer dreams of collaborating someday with Harry Styles, Spencer Sutherland and Dilaw. He says, “Dilaw is an old friend, long before they were what they are now as a famous indie-alternative band. I think it’s nice to have a collaboration as a reunion.”

Gab is currently busy preparing for a new project. “I look forward to performing my music in front of an audience soon,” he hints.