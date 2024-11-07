^

Entertainment

'Maiwan o maiwanan': Juan Karlos' GF Dia Mate answers

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 7, 2024 | 12:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2024 Dia Mate weighed in on the tricky relationship question on who gets to initiate a breakup. 

During the beauty queen's recent visit to Philstar.com's office, the publication asked Dia, "maiwan or maiwanan?"

"For me, it's a double-edged sword. It depends on the situation. If you are to be broken up with, it's an easier situation because it's easier to move on because it's now your doing," she said. 

"You leave the relationship knowing that it wasn't your time and it's not that they wanted and you can move on and make peace with that," she added. 

Dia said that breaking up with someone needs strength and courage. 

"But if you are the one breaking up with the person, it's taking so much strength to end something because some things are not right for you," she said.

"So it's really depend on the person, but ako naman, I would rather have a peaceful separation," she added. 

Dia is currently in a relationship with singer Juan Karlos.

RELATEDWATCH: JK Labajo talks about nostalgia in 'Kunwari' at Asiya 2024

vuukle comment

JUAN KARLOS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cesar Montano savors fatherhood and grandfatherhood joys to the max

Cesar Montano savors fatherhood and grandfatherhood joys to the max

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 13 hours ago
Since I’m privy to BFF Buboy's life and the fatherhood struggles he endured, I am happy that all is well in his world...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mavy Legaspi 'happy' for ex Kyline Alcantara, Kobe Paras

Mavy Legaspi 'happy' for ex Kyline Alcantara, Kobe Paras

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Actor-host Mavy Legaspi has nothing but kind words for his ex-girlfriend Kyline Alcantara who is currently dating basketball...
Entertainment
fbtw
Street Boys still &lsquo;solid&rsquo; after 31 years

Street Boys still ‘solid’ after 31 years

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
The eleven guys who made up the original dance group, Street Boys, found it hard to believe that they are reuniting after...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dia Mate opens up about relationship with JK Labajo
play
Exclusive

Dia Mate opens up about relationship with JK Labajo

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2024 Dia Mate opened up about her relationship with Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singer...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sparkle artists Liana and Crystal tackle young, mature love in sophomore songs

Sparkle artists Liana and Crystal tackle young, mature love in sophomore songs

By Jerry Donato | 13 hours ago
Two of the Sparkle GMA artists have carried on their passion for music by releasing new singles.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Analysis: Miss Universe 2024 semifinalists forecast

Analysis: Miss Universe 2024 semifinalists forecast

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
Days after the Miss Universe 2024 delegates arrived in Mexico City for the 73rd pageant edition, we saw some girls who we...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ju Ji Hoon, Jung Yu Mi star in 'Love Your Enemy'

Ju Ji Hoon, Jung Yu Mi star in 'Love Your Enemy'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
"Kingdom" star Ju Ji-hoon and "Train to Busan" actress Jung Yu-mi star in "Love Your Enemy," a twist on the familiar "Romeo...
Entertainment
fbtw
Nina still soulful after all these years

Nina still soulful after all these years

By Patricia Esteves | 1 day ago
Singing live, with a band, has always been Asia’s Diamond Soul Siren Nina’s trademark and passion. She’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Finally, the &lsquo;official Ely Buendia album&rsquo; is ready to drop

Finally, the ‘official Ely Buendia album’ is ready to drop

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Ely Buendia admitted there was a stage in his life where he didn’t care about what other people say about his musical...
Entertainment
fbtw
M2M adds Cebu, Davao stops to 'Better Endings' tour

M2M adds Cebu, Davao stops to 'Better Endings' tour

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Norwegian pop duo M2M is doubling its Philippine stops next year yet again after announcing stops in Cebu and Davao.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with