'Maiwan o maiwanan': Juan Karlos' GF Dia Mate answers

MANILA, Philippines — Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2024 Dia Mate weighed in on the tricky relationship question on who gets to initiate a breakup.

During the beauty queen's recent visit to Philstar.com's office, the publication asked Dia, "maiwan or maiwanan?"

"For me, it's a double-edged sword. It depends on the situation. If you are to be broken up with, it's an easier situation because it's easier to move on because it's now your doing," she said.

"You leave the relationship knowing that it wasn't your time and it's not that they wanted and you can move on and make peace with that," she added.

Dia said that breaking up with someone needs strength and courage.

"But if you are the one breaking up with the person, it's taking so much strength to end something because some things are not right for you," she said.

"So it's really depend on the person, but ako naman, I would rather have a peaceful separation," she added.

Dia is currently in a relationship with singer Juan Karlos.

