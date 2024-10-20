^

ABS-CBN executive Charo Santos-Concio now an Air Force reservist

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 20, 2024 | 11:47am
ABS-CBN executive Charo Santos-Concio now an Air Force reservist
Actress and former ABS-CBN president Charo Santos-Concio graduated from the Philippine Air Force Reserving training program.
MANILA, Philippines — Actress and former ABS-CBN president Charo Santos-Concio has found a "deeper sense of purpose" after enlisting and graduating from the Philippine Air Force Reservist training. 

The well-known actress and host of drama anthology "Maalala Mo Kaya" made a reference to her popular weekly show in her Instagram post on Sunday announcing her latest personal milestone. 

"Ako po si Charo, isa nang ganap na Philippine Air Force (PAF) Reservist!" the multi-hyphenate star wrote on Instagram. 

She continued, "It’s never too late to start something new, to challenge yourself, and to keep on growing." 

The TV executive said that her journey was "rewarding" as it was "challenging." She had moments that she doubted herself but she faced those challenges and found "joy" in the process of overcoming them.

"Through this experience, I have discovered a deeper sense of purpose and a renewed love for our country. Spending these past few weeks alongside my fellow reservists has been an honor, and I hope my story encourages you to pursue your passions, face your fears, and keep moving forward. No matter where you are in life, know that growth is always possible," Santos-Concio said. 

The ABS-CBN board of directors member is among the growing list of celebrities who have enlisted as military reservists. 

Among those who are known celebrity reservists are Dingdong Dantes, Gerald Anderson, Nadia Montenegro, Ronnie Liang, Rocco Nacino, Matteo Guidicelli, and Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee. 

RELATED: Celeb reservists in action during Super Typhoon Carina

