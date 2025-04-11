'Don't let anyone dim the light': Dani Barretto tells sister Claudia amid Dennis Padilla's rants

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Dani Barretto had a message to newlyweds Claudia Barretto and Basti Lorenzo amid the viral rants of her sister's father Dennis Padilla.

In her Instagram account, Dani told Claudia not to let anyone dim the light of their milestone.

"Dear Claudia and Basti, Congratulations on this incredible milestone, 10 years in the making. Your love, patience, and commitment have brought you to this moment, and it's truly something to be celebrated.

"Savor every second, hold each other a little tighter, and let your hearts be full. This day is yours, soak in all the joy, the laughter, the love. You deserve every bit of it.

"Don't let anything or anyone dim the light of this moment. It's your story, your love, and your forever beginning."

Dani said she wishes the couple happiness for a lifetime.

"I wish you both a lifetime of happiness, adventure, and love that only grows deeper with time.

"I love you more than words can ever express @claudia."

It can be recalled that Claudia's father Dennis aired his rants about her wedding.

In a now deleted post, Dennis said that he became a visitor to the wedding and not the father of the bride.

"NABUDOL NYO AKO! FATHER OF THE BRIDE NAGING VISITOR. GALING NYO!" Dennis wrote.

Dennis also ended his relationship with his children from Marjorie Barretto.

