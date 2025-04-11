^

Entertainment

'Don't let anyone dim the light': Dani Barretto tells sister Claudia amid Dennis Padilla's rants

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 11, 2025 | 10:23am
'Don't let anyone dim the light': Dani Barretto tells sister Claudia amid Dennis Padilla's rants
Marjorie Barretto (center) on her kids: ‘They’re better versions of me.'

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Dani Barretto had a message to newlyweds Claudia Barretto and Basti Lorenzo amid the viral rants of her sister's father Dennis Padilla.

In her Instagram account, Dani told Claudia not to let anyone dim the light of their milestone.

"Dear Claudia and Basti, Congratulations on this incredible milestone, 10 years in the making. Your love, patience, and commitment have brought you to this moment, and it's truly something to be celebrated.

"Savor every second, hold each other a little tighter, and let your hearts be full. This day is yours, soak in all the joy, the laughter, the love. You deserve every bit of it.

"Don't let anything or anyone dim the light of this moment. It's your story, your love, and your forever beginning."

Dani said she wishes the couple happiness for a lifetime.

"I wish you both a lifetime of happiness, adventure, and love that only grows deeper with time.

"I love you more than words can ever express @claudia."

It can be recalled that Claudia's father Dennis aired his rants about her wedding.

In a now deleted post, Dennis said that he became a visitor to the wedding and not the father of the bride.

"NABUDOL NYO AKO! FATHER OF THE BRIDE NAGING VISITOR. GALING NYO!" Dennis wrote.

Dennis also ended his relationship with his children from Marjorie Barretto.

RELATED: Julia Barretto shares post about narcissistic parents following Dennis Padilla's rants

CLAUDIA BARRETTO

DANI BARRETTO

DENNIS PADILLA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Napagod na ako': Dennis Padilla ends relationship with children from Marjorie Barretto

'Napagod na ako': Dennis Padilla ends relationship with children from Marjorie Barretto

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Comedian Dennis Padilla revealed that he is deeply hurt by what happened to him during the wedding of his daughter Claudia...
Entertainment
fbtw
Diana Zubiri shares emotional journey of raising her firstborn child

Diana Zubiri shares emotional journey of raising her firstborn child

By Boy Abunda | 10 hours ago
Diana Zubiri didn’t disappoint in her acting comeback via the GMA 7 primetime series “Mga Batang Riles.”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am stand-up comedian Jo Koy thanks PAL crew for safe Japan emergency landing
play

Fil-Am stand-up comedian Jo Koy thanks PAL crew for safe Japan emergency landing

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 18 hours ago
Jo Koy commended the crew of his Philippine Airlines (PAL) flight for staying calm and for going above and beyond while handling...
Entertainment
fbtw
Brother defends Dennis Padilla for ranting as mere guest, not father of the bride, at Claudia Barretto's wedding

Brother defends Dennis Padilla for ranting as mere guest, not father of the bride, at Claudia Barretto's wedding

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Comedian Gene Padilla defended his brother Dennis Padilla's rant regarding the wedding of Dennis' daughter Claudia...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kris Aquino says ex-BF quits as lead physician; thanks Jessica Soho, friends for support

Kris Aquino says ex-BF quits as lead physician; thanks Jessica Soho, friends for support

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
"Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino revealed that her ex-boyfriend Dr. Michael Padlan refused to be her lead phys...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bela Padilla confirms unfollowing Piolo Pascual, Kyle Echarri but not because of conflict

Bela Padilla confirms unfollowing Piolo Pascual, Kyle Echarri but not because of conflict

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Actress Bela Padilla confirmed that she unfollowed Piolo Pascual and Kyle Echarri on Instagram, but explained that it's...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ang cute lang': Sanya Lopez all praises to David Licauco as priest

'Ang cute lang': Sanya Lopez all praises to David Licauco as priest

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Kapuso actor David Licauco admitted that he was challenged to play the role of a priest in the upcoming movie "Samahan...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Culinary Class Wars&rsquo; chef Choi Hyun-seok serves Vongole, Jang Trio Steak in Solaire

‘Culinary Class Wars’ chef Choi Hyun-seok serves Vongole, Jang Trio Steak in Solaire

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Korean chef Choi Hyun-seok serves some of the dishes he cooked in the popular Netflix show "Culinary Class Wars"...
Entertainment
fbtw
David Archuleta takes a breather from power ballads with playful new music

David Archuleta takes a breather from power ballads with playful new music

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
David Archuleta bares the fun and flirty — as in playful — side of him in his latest single, Crème Br...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Serious&rsquo; about producing, Enrique Gil signs multi-film deal with MQuest Ventures

‘Serious’ about producing, Enrique Gil signs multi-film deal with MQuest Ventures

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
After spending most of his life as an actor, Enrique Gil admitted that venturing into film production has been taxing —...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with