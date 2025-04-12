Gwen Zamora set to make showbiz comeback

MANILA, Philippines — PBA player David Semerad supports his wife Gwen Zamora's bid to return to showbiz after having two children.

During the launch of Exion by Cosma, a beauty institute developed by Doctor James Co and Thirdy Tatco, Gwen said that she really misses acting.

"Seven years na rin akong nawala kasi nanganak ako, nagka-pandemic, at nanganak ulit so medyo matagal na," she said.

Missing everything going on behind the scenes, she added, "I really miss it. I miss waiting on set, acting, crying screaming, and performing comedy," she added.

David said that Gwen's love has always been acting and he supports it.

"It's her passion. It’s something that she enjoys, and I don't want to take that away from her. While she's young as well, I want her to enjoy. Full support po ako," he shared.

Gwen, however, said that family is her first priority.

"Siyempre, dapat family muna. Hindi na puwede 'yung kahit anong gusto mong gawin. What has really changed is our day-to-day life. We make sure that we’re home with the kids for dinner. We have all their activities sorted before we do our things," she said.

Gwen and David are the new endorsers of Cosma. Cosma introduced Exion, one of the most recent treatments for tightening the skin and making it more youthful.

"We're entering an industry that has existed for a long time. I believe my competitive advantage would be that I would individually tend to each patient, follow up with them, and maintain a personal relationship with them," Co said.

"I don't believe we're in the business of truly competing with everyone. We want to focus on our patients since we are customer-centric. We no longer have a pre-conceived notion of what is and is not beautiful. We want to make sure that all of our patients feel confident," Tatco added.

Cosma is located on 20th Drive Street in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

