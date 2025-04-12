^

Entertainment

Gwen Zamora set to make showbiz comeback

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 12, 2025 | 5:00pm
Gwen Zamora set to make showbiz comeback
Celebiry couple Gwen Zamora and David Semerad
Released / Cosma

MANILA, Philippines — PBA player David Semerad supports his wife Gwen Zamora's bid to return to showbiz after having two children. 

During the launch of Exion by Cosma, a beauty institute developed by Doctor James Co and Thirdy Tatco, Gwen said that she really misses acting. 

"Seven years na rin akong nawala kasi nanganak ako, nagka-pandemic, at nanganak ulit so medyo matagal na," she said. 

Missing everything going on behind the scenes, she added, "I really miss it. I miss waiting on set, acting, crying screaming, and performing comedy," she added. 

David said that Gwen's love has always been acting and he supports it. 

"It's her passion. It’s something that she enjoys, and I don't want to take that away from her. While she's young as well, I want her to enjoy. Full support po ako," he shared.

Gwen, however, said that family is her first priority. 

"Siyempre, dapat family muna. Hindi na puwede 'yung kahit anong gusto mong gawin. What has really changed is our day-to-day life. We make sure that we’re home with the kids for dinner. We have all their activities sorted before we do our things," she said. 

Gwen and David are the new endorsers of Cosma. Cosma introduced Exion, one of the most recent treatments for tightening the skin and making it more youthful. 

"We're entering an industry that has existed for a long time. I believe my competitive advantage would be that I would individually tend to each patient, follow up with them, and maintain a personal relationship with them," Co said.

"I don't believe we're in the business of truly competing with everyone. We want to focus on our patients since we are customer-centric. We no longer have a pre-conceived notion of what is and is not beautiful. We want to make sure that all of our patients feel confident," Tatco added.

Cosma is located on 20th Drive Street in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

RELATEDQuarantine gives Gwen & David time to discover each other

DAVID SEMERAD

GWEN ZAMORA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Julia Barretto shares post about narcissistic parents following Dennis Padilla's rants

Julia Barretto shares post about narcissistic parents following Dennis Padilla's rants

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Julia Barretto shared a cryptic post on social media following the rants of her father, actor Dennis Padilla.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Napagod na ako': Dennis Padilla ends relationship with children from Marjorie Barretto

'Napagod na ako': Dennis Padilla ends relationship with children from Marjorie Barretto

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Comedian Dennis Padilla revealed that he is deeply hurt by what happened to him during the wedding of his daughter Claudia...
Entertainment
fbtw
Brother defends Dennis Padilla for ranting as mere guest, not father of the bride, at Claudia Barretto's wedding

Brother defends Dennis Padilla for ranting as mere guest, not father of the bride, at Claudia Barretto's wedding

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Comedian Gene Padilla defended his brother Dennis Padilla's rant regarding the wedding of Dennis' daughter Claudia...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Don't let anyone dim the light': Dani Barretto tells sister Claudia amid Dennis Padilla's rants

'Don't let anyone dim the light': Dani Barretto tells sister Claudia amid Dennis Padilla's rants

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Content creator Dani Barretto had a message to newlyweds Claudia Barretto and Basti Lorenzo amid the viral rants of her sister's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Surprise: Jo Koy makes sure to secure spot in Filipino-produced Hollywood film &lsquo;The Last Resort&rsquo;

Surprise: Jo Koy makes sure to secure spot in Filipino-produced Hollywood film ‘The Last Resort’

By MJ Marfori | 17 hours ago
Let’s get one thing straight: Jo Koy isn’t just cracking jokes anymore. He’s building roads, funding schools,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jennifer Lopez set to make history with Kazakhstan concert

Jennifer Lopez set to make history with Kazakhstan concert

6 hours ago
Pop superstar Jennifer Lopez's upcoming concert in Kazakhstan could generate over $12 million in local revenue, organizers...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rock returns, Lady Gaga headlines, Blackpink's Lisa at Coachella 2025

Rock returns, Lady Gaga headlines, Blackpink's Lisa at Coachella 2025

By Maggy Donaldson | 7 hours ago
Music fans were descending on California's Coachella Valley for the premier arts festival that begins Friday and features...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone primed to headline sweltering Coachella

Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone primed to headline sweltering Coachella

By Maggy Donaldson | 8 hours ago
The sprawling desert weekend marks the unofficial start of music festival season.
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Viva&rsquo;s Vic and Vincent del Rosario trust Alden Richards as business partner

Why Viva’s Vic and Vincent del Rosario trust Alden Richards as business partner

By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
Alden Richards has found not just business partners but also mentors in Viva’s father-and-son tandem of Vic and Vincent...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with