Nadia Montenegro finishes basic military course, becomes Navy reservist at 52

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Nadia Montenegro is now a reservist of the Philippine Navy after completing a Basic Citizen Military Course.

Nadia was one of over 40 individuals, many of them Senate employees, who graduated last Tuesday after finishing weeks-long training.

The actress works for Senator Robin Padilla's office as a political affairs officer.

Actor-politician Robin, himself a reservist with the rank of lieutenant colonel, attended Nadia's graduation.

"I encourage everyone to do their part kasi this is the moment where we need talaga each other's strength, each other’s power together na mag-sama-sama para sa ating bayan," Nadia told media representatives present at the event.

In an Instagram story, Nadia commemorated the milestone with further words of encouragement for others to follow her example.

"Balik sa Diyos. Balik loob sa sarili, sa pamilya at sa gobyerno!" she said. "Stop asking what they can do for you. Start asking what you can do for yourself, your country, and your family's future!"

RELATED: Dingdong Dantes attends turnover ceremony at Russian Ambassador's residence