Pilita Corrales, Asia's Queen of Songs, dies at 85

MANILA, Philippines — Pilita Corrales has passed away. She was 85.

Her granddaughter, actress Janine Gutierrez, confirmed her passing today on her Facebook page.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved mami and mamita, Pilita Corrales," Janine wrote on Facebook on Saturday. She did not disclose the cause of Pilita's death.

Pilita Garrido Corrales was born on Aug. 22, 1939 to Jose Corrales and Maria Garrido in Lahug, Cebu City.

The young Pilita grew up in a conservative and affluent home. She was sent to study in a finishing school in Spain as it was the custom of well-off Spanish families.

Her father’s sudden death brought Pilita back home and pursue a career in showbiz.

She started in Victoria, Australia in 1957 where she had her first hit “Come Closer to Me.” Her popularity even led to a street in Victoria named after her.

Pilita came back to the Philippines in 1963 and kicked off her local career through a radio program where she sang Spanish songs and played the guitar.

Apart from radio, she also performed in stage shows at the Manila Grand Opera House. Pilita eventually appeared in movies and television, such as her iconic show “Your Evening with Pilita.”

She also recorded songs, including in Spanish, in the 1960s to the 1970s. To date, she has recorded over 135 albums in her six-decade career.

Pilita’s distinct backbending while singing has endeared her to her fans, and her songs, such as “A Million Thanks To You,” remain classics.

Pilita is survived by her two children, actors Jackie Lou Blanco and Ramon Christopher “Monching” Gutierrez, and her grandchildren including Janine. Janine is the daughter of Monching with actress Lotlot de Leon.

