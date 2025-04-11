^

Headlines

DMW: Gov’t will still defend OFWs following Duterte arrest

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
April 11, 2025 | 6:19pm
DMW: Govâ€™t will still defend OFWs following Duterte arrest
The building of the Department of Migrant Workers in Mandaluyong, Metro Manila as seen in this April 2023 snapshot on Google Streetview.
Google Streetview / screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Friday, April 11, sought to ease concerns that the government would stop defending overseas Filipinos accused of crimes, following the arrest and turnover of former president Rodrigo Duterte to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The statement was made following Sen. Imee Marcos’ inquiry into Duterte’s arrest. 

Although the investigation was led by the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, much of the focus shifted to justice and law enforcement officials.

Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac and Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo were present at the nearly six-hour-long hearing but were only questioned during its final hour.

Marcos stated that some overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were concerned whether the government would still be able to defend them if they faced legal issues abroad, although she did not provide sources to support this claim.

In a briefing following Marcos' hearing, Cacdac reassured the public, expressing hope that such concerns would be alleviated and emphasizing that the government’s legal aid to OFWs would continue.

“Ito po ay pinabulaanan natin,” Cacdac said. (We refute this.) 

Cacdac said that the government is working to expand the benefits OFWs can receive from the DMW, which include legal and financial assistance. 

The DMW said that it has already provided legal assistance to 3,941 who ran into trouble with the law of their host country. 

Imee also inquired whether anything could be done to bring the former president back to the Philippines. However, Manalo clarified that Duterte’s case was different from those of OFWs, as there is no country to negotiate with in the ICC, which operates as a court. The Philippines would have to engage directly with the judges.

Manalo further explained that the Philippines is no longer a member of the ICC.

Duterte was arrested and turned over to the ICC to face crimes against humanity in relation to the drug war.

DMW

IMEE MARCOS

RODRIGO DUTERTE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bullying? Boying Remulla accuses Senate of fishing for answers

Bullying? Boying Remulla accuses Senate of fishing for answers

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Department of Justice Secretary Boying Remulla on Thursday, April 10, accused senators of bullying and fishing for specific...
Headlines
fbtw
Special envoy cited in contempt during Senate inquiry on Duterte&rsquo;s arrest

Special envoy cited in contempt during Senate inquiry on Duterte’s arrest

By Jean Mangaluz | 23 hours ago
The Senate panel probing former President Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest and turnover to the International Criminal Court...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate detains special envoy for contempt; Remulla hits &lsquo;bullying&rsquo;

Senate detains special envoy for contempt; Remulla hits ‘bullying’

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
 The special envoy on transnational crime drew the ire of pro-Duterte senators, who ordered him detained for contempt...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Requiring passports from drug war victims a grave injustice&rsquo;

‘Requiring passports from drug war victims a grave injustice’

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Lawyers representing the victims of the bloody drug war have called out the defense team of former president Rodrigo Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
After three decades, teacher licensure exams to get revamp

After three decades, teacher licensure exams to get revamp

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
The licensure exam for teachers is set to undergo its biggest change in three decades as the government introduces separate...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Duterte allies rise in Senate poll, but 3 in 5 Filipinos still back ICC case

Duterte allies rise in Senate poll, but 3 in 5 Filipinos still back ICC case

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 hours ago
Despite widespread support for Duterte's ICC trial, some of his allies are rising in senate pre-election polls, reflecting...
Headlines
fbtw
3 in 10 Filipinos struggle to comprehend what they read &mdash; but poverty deepens the problem

3 in 10 Filipinos struggle to comprehend what they read — but poverty deepens the problem

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
While over 90% of Filipinos can read and write, just 70% can comprehend what they read — with the disparity reaching...
Headlines
fbtw
Escudero tells Imee: Stop using Senate for personal political agenda

Escudero tells Imee: Stop using Senate for personal political agenda

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
Senate President Francis Escudero on Friday, April 11, warned Sen. Imee Marcos not to use the Senate for her agenda...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
The 45-day campaign period for local candidates began on Friday, March 28.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with