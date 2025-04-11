DMW: Govâ€™t will still defend OFWs following Duterte arrest

DMW: Gov’t will still defend OFWs following Duterte arrest

The building of the Department of Migrant Workers in Mandaluyong, Metro Manila as seen in this April 2023 snapshot on Google Streetview.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Friday, April 11, sought to ease concerns that the government would stop defending overseas Filipinos accused of crimes, following the arrest and turnover of former president Rodrigo Duterte to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The statement was made following Sen. Imee Marcos’ inquiry into Duterte’s arrest.

Although the investigation was led by the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, much of the focus shifted to justice and law enforcement officials.

Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac and Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo were present at the nearly six-hour-long hearing but were only questioned during its final hour.

Marcos stated that some overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were concerned whether the government would still be able to defend them if they faced legal issues abroad, although she did not provide sources to support this claim.

In a briefing following Marcos' hearing, Cacdac reassured the public, expressing hope that such concerns would be alleviated and emphasizing that the government’s legal aid to OFWs would continue.

“Ito po ay pinabulaanan natin,” Cacdac said. (We refute this.)

Cacdac said that the government is working to expand the benefits OFWs can receive from the DMW, which include legal and financial assistance.

The DMW said that it has already provided legal assistance to 3,941 who ran into trouble with the law of their host country.

Imee also inquired whether anything could be done to bring the former president back to the Philippines. However, Manalo clarified that Duterte’s case was different from those of OFWs, as there is no country to negotiate with in the ICC, which operates as a court. The Philippines would have to engage directly with the judges.

Manalo further explained that the Philippines is no longer a member of the ICC.

Duterte was arrested and turned over to the ICC to face crimes against humanity in relation to the drug war.