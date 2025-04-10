'Napagod na ako': Dennis Padilla ends relationship with children from Marjorie Barretto

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Dennis Padilla revealed that he is deeply hurt by what happened to him during the wedding of his daughter Claudia Barretto with Basti Lorenzo.

In his new interview with Ogie Diaz, Dennis said that it had been better if he was not invited to the wedding.

“One of the most painful part ng buhay ko na naranasan. Wala ito sa kalahati ng mga naranasan ko sa kanila sa mga nakaraan, pati nu'ng mga debut. Wala,” he said.

“Kasi even hindi ka nila pinansin, problema mo ‘yun. Hindi ka invited, pumunta ka e. Hindi ka pinansin, wala kang magagawa. Pwedeng iwanan mo na lang ‘yung gift mo sa organizer, pabigay mo… Wala kang ie-expect. So I’d rather hindi ako na-invite,” he added.

Dennis said that he already surrendered in trying to fix things up with his children.

"Ayoko na. Surrender na. I’m finished… Tatay na lang nila ako pero bringing back the relationship, wala na siguro. Maybe we can just play around with the memories pero that’s it, finished,” he said.

“Ngayon ko lang nga na-realize na none of my children even posted my picture in their Instagram, not once,” he added.

Ogie then told Dennis that maybe he's just angry, but will change his mind in the future.

“Ayoko na. Sabi nila ako ‘yung toxic. Talaga ba? A father was longing for love from his children especially the father is going to almost 3/4 of his life. Can you call that as toxic?" he said.

“A father who’s longing. A father who asked forgiveness privately and publicly, is that toxic? A father who apologized to the mother, to the children, to the boyfriends of the children in private and in public, they call that toxic? A father who posted greetings kapag birthdays, Valentines, Christmas, and New Year to greet them without reply, is that toxic? If the answer to those things I said is yes, then I consider myself as toxic,” he added.

Dennis said that he's ending his relationship with his children.

“Napagod na. I thought hindi mapapagod… I think I will carry it to my funeral. Bibitbitin ko na lang ito hanggang mamatay ako. Hindi ko na babaguhin. Ayoko na, napagod na ako.

“Ako na ang masusunod ngayon, hindi na sila… Hindi na nila ako makakausap at makikita. I won’t give them any chance to see me or talk to me.

“Paalam na ito e. This is a permanent goodbye. Maybe the last time you would see me, sa loob ng kabaong ko ‘yun dahil hindi na ako makakaiwas. Hindi ko naman kayo iba-ban doon, anak ko kayo e. Pwede kayong bumisita doon. Kung gusto n’yong mag-donate ng pambili ng biscuit, pwede naman.”

