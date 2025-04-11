Julia Barretto shares post about narcissistic parents following Dennis Padilla's rants

Julia stars in her most mature and daring project yet, Viva Films’ Expensive Candy, which is directed by Jason Paul Laxamana

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Julia Barretto shared a cryptic post on social media following the rants of her father, actor Dennis Padilla.

In her Instagram story, Julia shared a quote about narcissistic parents.

“A narcissist doesn’t care about being a good parent — they just care about looking like one.

“To a narcissist, the kids are just pawns in their war to break you.

“A narcissist('s) favorite role? The victim. Because it distracts from the damage they caused.”

It can be recalled that Dennis made a rant following the wedding of Julia's sister Claudia to Basti Lorenzo.

In a now deleted post, Dennis said that he became a visitor to the wedding and not the father of the bride.

"NABUDOL NYO AKO! FATHER OF THE BRIDE NAGING VISITOR. GALING NYO!" Dennis wrote.

Dennis also ended his relationship with his children from Marjorie Barretto.

RELATED: 'Napagod na ako': Dennis Padilla ends relationship with children from Marjorie Barretto