â€˜Sumakses sa CGI: â€˜Encantadia Chronicles: Sangâ€™greâ€™ drops new teaserÂ 

‘Sumakses sa CGI: ‘Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre’ drops new teaser 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 12, 2025 | 4:06pm
Kylie Padilla (left) returns for the continuation story of hit fantasy series 'Encantadia.' Right photo shows the new generation of Sang'gres, or Encantadia royals, portrayed by Bianca Umali, Faith da Silva, Angel Guardian, Kelvin Miranda.
GMA Network via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — “Encantadia” is celebrating 20 years this year, and it comes back with a new teaser drop on Friday with more images of the ice queen and the lost Sang’gre in the mortal world, plus the return of Kylie Padilla as Amihan. 

Fans, who call themselves Encantadiks, were thrilled to see the four Sang’gres, Amihan (Kylie), Danaya (Sanya Lopez), Alena (Gabbi Garcia), and Pirena (Glaiza de Castro), back in the hit fantasy series’ continuation set for release this year. 

Nunong Imaw, the wise Adamyan who is actually an animatronic puppet created by the show’s team, narrates the doom that Encantadia is facing with the resurfacing of ice queen Mitena (Rhian Ramos). 

In the 2016 finale of the show, Mitena (in the guise of Solenn Heussaff’s Cassiopea) vows vengeance against Lireo and the three other kingdoms of Encantadia, namely, Hathor, Adamya and Sapiro. It was revealed that Mitena is the long-lost sister of Cassiopea. 

In the recently released teaser, Imaw revealed that Encantadia is mired in suffering under the claws of an avenging queen. It bides it time until its savior, presumably Terra (Bianca Umali, the long-lost daughter of Danaya (Sanya), will come to their rescue. 

Danaya is seen giving birth in the mortal world, an intriguing scene since in the 2016 episode, her daughter was among the young Sang’gres (Encantado of royal blood) happily running on a sandy white shore. 

It was not only Danaya who gave birth towards the latter part of the 2016 show. Pirena gave birth to a baby girl, while Alena gave birth to a boy, considered to be first among the usual female gem keepers of Encantadia. 

Adamus (Kelvin Miranda) is the first known male gem keeper, taking after his mother Alena, who conceived him as a promise to Adamyan Memfes. 

In the mortal world, Danaya’s daughter, Terra leads a double life as a hero of sorts and as an Encantado who uses her powers to save mortals. 

Apart from the next generation of Sang’gres, the teaser also showed the return of Amihan, who died in the 2016 show. Kylie had to quit filming the show because she became pregnant with Aljur Abrenica’s son. They eventually married but are now separated and co-parenting their two sons. 

Fans of the show were mostly impressed with the new teaser, commending its “leveled up” computer-generated imagery (CGI). 

GMA-7 has not released any details about the sequel’s release but Glaiza told Philstar.com in an interview last March that the show is about 80% done and is set to premiere in June. — Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

RELATED: ‘Mabait na si Pirena’: Glaiza de Castro loses weight, shares updates for ‘Encantadia’ 2025 reboot 

