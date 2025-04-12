Marjorie Barretto says Dennis Padilla agreed not to walk daughter Claudia to the altar

Marjorie Barretto sits down with Ogie Diaz for the latter's YouTube channel as published on April 12, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Marjorie Barretto revealed that Dennis Padilla agreed that he will not walk with their daughter Claudia on her wedding day.

In her interview with Ogie Diaz, Marjorie said that Claudia did not want to invite Dennis to her wedding because of their estranged relationship. Claudia tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Basti Lorenzo last April 9 in an intimate ceremony in Alabang.

“Kino-convince ko siya [Claudia] na the right thing to do is to invite the father. God knows. Alam ng mga anak ko. Sometimes it caused friction. Kasi 'di sila friends, estranged sila,” Marjorie said.

“Pinabayaan ko siya for days then one day, she told me, ‘Okay, we’ll, I’ll invite him, but I don’t want him to walk me down the aisle.' I hope my daughter is not judged here,” she added.

Marjorie explained about Claudia's request, saying that a father is someone who raised and protects his daughter. He is a daughter's safe space, and when she weds, he is handing her over to the man who will do the same to his daughter. Since Dennis had been estranged with their kids, Dennis barely knows them, including Claudia.

The actress stressed to her daughter that she has to explain to her father regarding her request about walking down the aisle on her own.

Dennis and his children with Marjorie, Claudia, Leon and Julia, met for lunch last March to talk about Claudia's April wedding.

"Claudia had two requests. Don’t divulge about the wedding details... Number two, ‘Papa, I’m gonna walk myself down the aisle ha’ because that was the main reason for the lunch meeting that they were able to talk about boundaries,” she said.

Marjorie shared that Julia and Leon said that Claudia shared her request in a way that would not hurt Dennis.

“And he said, ‘Okay.’ My kids were there as witness," Marjorie said, adding that Dennis' mother, Lina, was also present at the lunch meeting.

"Because if he did not agree to those requests ng anak niya. Kung sinabi niya, ‘Hindi, gusto ko mag-post. Hindi, dapat ako mag walk down the aisle.’ Hindi na matutuloy ‘yung invitation. No offense to anyone. This is the mental health of my children,” she added.

Marjorie also explained why she joined Claudia halfway to the altar.

“Right before leaving for the church, Claudia was still walking down alone but apparently, meron pala ‘yung sinasabi, hindi ko alam kung baliktad, papasok na nakababa ‘yung veil tapos aangat ng mother as a tradition or naka-open isasarado ni mother. Paano natin gagawin to, hindi nga ako magwo-walk down the aisle. So they said, ‘Meet her halfway.’ She still walks by herself,” she said, emphasizing that she did not give Claudia to Basti at the altar.

Marjorie also said that Dennis was warmly received by her family as opposed to Dennis' claims that no one talked to him during the wedding.

“He was warmly greeted by my family. If Dennis felt out of place, nobody made you feel like that. He was supposed to sit in the front rows with the ninongs. The front row is the prime seat. Huwag natin sabihin ginagawa kang bisita. But Dennis from the beginning nagpa-victim na. Doon umupo sa gilid sa likod,” she said. — Video from Ogie Diaz YouTube channel

