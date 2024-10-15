^

Entertainment

'Encanto' making Philippine 'Disney On Ice' debut

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 15, 2024 | 4:00pm
'Encanto' making Philippine 'Disney On Ice' debut
The "Encanto" sequence of Disney On Ice
Disney / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The return of ice skating concert "Disney On Ice" to the Philippines this year will see characters from the 2021 film "Encanto" appearing for the first time.

"Disney On Ice" made a grand return to the Philippines last year by bringing its "100 Years of Wonder" show, coinciding with Disney's 100th anniversary looking back at its century of success.

Prior to that, the popular ice skating concert was last seen in the country on January 5, 2020, several weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the entire globe.

This year, the show's new concept is "Find Your Hero," where Mickey Mouse and friends will embark on a story-filled journey around the Disney Kingdom.

Apart from Mirabel from "Encanto," other characters expected to appear are Anna, Elsa, and Olaf from "Frozen," Ariel from "The Little Mermaid," Rapunzel and Flynn Rider from "Tangled," Belle and the Beast from "Beauty and the Beast," and Maui and the titular character from "Moana."

Feld Entertainment senior director for Asia-Pacific Matthew Garrick told Philstar.com they tried to bring "Encanto" to Manila but just couldn't, likely because of the pandemic, so they are doing so now as part of the concert's commitement to bringing something new whether through characters or show features.

The 2024 show will incorporate cutting-edge figure-skating, eye-catching costumes, stunning set designs, innovative lighting, thrilling special effects, and high-flying jumps.

Related: Disney On Ice returning to Manila with hero concept

"Disney On Ice" performers Ida from Sweden and Quentin from France, a real-life couple, are returning to the Philippines having previously performed back in 2019.

Having started out as solo skaters who competed professionally, they now portray the "Tangled" chracters Rapunzel and Flynn respectively.

"We're excited to hear the audience," Quentin said, noting that Filipinos love watching the show. "[We're] so eager to bring the magic back."

Senior assistant vice president and general manager of the Mall of Asia Arena Arnel Gonzalez noted that 2024 marks the 100th birth anniversary of SM's founder Henry Sy, a personal hero for many SM workers.

He referenced gymnast Carlos Yulo as a hero for many Filipinos for winning two Olympic golds as are the people who come to their families for the holidays.

"There's a stereotype to what heroism is supposed to be, we're going to bring that in but through the stories we know, love, and grew up with," added Matthew.

"Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero" will run from December 21, 2024 to January 5, 2025 (except Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve, December 27, and January 3) in Mall of Asia Arena.

Ticket prices range from P300 for General Admission to P5,400 and P5,100 for Front Row, with varying prices depending on the show times (11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.).

RELATED: Southeast Asia’s first Disney Store opens in the Philippines

vuukle comment

DISNEY

DISNEY ON ICE

ENCANTO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LANY gets sentimental over back-to-back concerts in Philippines

LANY gets sentimental over back-to-back concerts in Philippines

By Janelle Lorzano | 17 hours ago
American pop-rock band LANY is back in the Philippines for the four-day “A Beautiful Blur World Tour” concert...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Balota&rsquo; stars Sassa Gurl, Esnyr weigh in on fellow content creators running for public office

‘Balota’ stars Sassa Gurl, Esnyr weigh in on fellow content creators running for public office

By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
On the heels of the recent filing of candidacies by political aspirants, including social media influencers and content creators,...
Entertainment
fbtw
A perfect homecoming celebration for Olivia Rodrigo

A perfect homecoming celebration for Olivia Rodrigo

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
On Saturday, Oct. 5, Olivia Rodrigo electrified the Philippine Arena with her “GUTS” concert, drawing a crowd...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lovi Poe shares why new film &lsquo;Guilty Pleasure&rsquo; is deeply personal

Lovi Poe shares why new film ‘Guilty Pleasure’ is deeply personal

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Lovi Poe couldn’t have found a more fitting partner than Regal Entertainment for C’est Lovi Productions’...
Entertainment
fbtw
Louise delos Reyes steps out of comfort zone, goes into pastry-making

Louise delos Reyes steps out of comfort zone, goes into pastry-making

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 17 hours ago
Following her battle with mental health issues, Louise delos Reyes is in a “better headspace” now.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Donny Pangilinan makes runway debut, serves as muse for Rajo Laurel at BYS Fashion Week 2024

Donny Pangilinan makes runway debut, serves as muse for Rajo Laurel at BYS Fashion Week 2024

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Actor Donny Pangilinan made his fashion runway debut at the recent BYS Fashion Week 2024, modeling for designer Rajo Lau...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I love you too': Vico Sotto response to supporter goes viral

'I love you too': Vico Sotto response to supporter goes viral

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Videos of Pasig City mayor Vico Sotto responding to a supporter who repeatedly shouted out "I love you mayor!" is gaining...
Entertainment
fbtw
New lawsuits against Sean 'Diddy' Combs allege sexual assault, including of minor

New lawsuits against Sean 'Diddy' Combs allege sexual assault, including of minor

By Agence France-Presse | 5 hours ago
The allegations against the now-54-year-old rapper known as "Diddy" span from 1995 until 2021.
Entertainment
fbtw
Jay Manalo's half-brother finally reunites with Korean mom after 3 decades

Jay Manalo's half-brother finally reunites with Korean mom after 3 decades

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Jay Manalo's half-brother, a Filipino Korean police officer, has finally reunited with his mother. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with