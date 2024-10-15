'Encanto' making Philippine 'Disney On Ice' debut

MANILA, Philippines — The return of ice skating concert "Disney On Ice" to the Philippines this year will see characters from the 2021 film "Encanto" appearing for the first time.

"Disney On Ice" made a grand return to the Philippines last year by bringing its "100 Years of Wonder" show, coinciding with Disney's 100th anniversary looking back at its century of success.

Prior to that, the popular ice skating concert was last seen in the country on January 5, 2020, several weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the entire globe.

This year, the show's new concept is "Find Your Hero," where Mickey Mouse and friends will embark on a story-filled journey around the Disney Kingdom.

Apart from Mirabel from "Encanto," other characters expected to appear are Anna, Elsa, and Olaf from "Frozen," Ariel from "The Little Mermaid," Rapunzel and Flynn Rider from "Tangled," Belle and the Beast from "Beauty and the Beast," and Maui and the titular character from "Moana."

Feld Entertainment senior director for Asia-Pacific Matthew Garrick told Philstar.com they tried to bring "Encanto" to Manila but just couldn't, likely because of the pandemic, so they are doing so now as part of the concert's commitement to bringing something new whether through characters or show features.

The 2024 show will incorporate cutting-edge figure-skating, eye-catching costumes, stunning set designs, innovative lighting, thrilling special effects, and high-flying jumps.

"Disney On Ice" performers Ida from Sweden and Quentin from France, a real-life couple, are returning to the Philippines having previously performed back in 2019.

Having started out as solo skaters who competed professionally, they now portray the "Tangled" chracters Rapunzel and Flynn respectively.

"We're excited to hear the audience," Quentin said, noting that Filipinos love watching the show. "[We're] so eager to bring the magic back."

Senior assistant vice president and general manager of the Mall of Asia Arena Arnel Gonzalez noted that 2024 marks the 100th birth anniversary of SM's founder Henry Sy, a personal hero for many SM workers.

He referenced gymnast Carlos Yulo as a hero for many Filipinos for winning two Olympic golds as are the people who come to their families for the holidays.

"There's a stereotype to what heroism is supposed to be, we're going to bring that in but through the stories we know, love, and grew up with," added Matthew.

"Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero" will run from December 21, 2024 to January 5, 2025 (except Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve, December 27, and January 3) in Mall of Asia Arena.

Ticket prices range from P300 for General Admission to P5,400 and P5,100 for Front Row, with varying prices depending on the show times (11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.).

