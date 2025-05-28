Freddie Aguilar cause of death: Multiple organ failure â€” ex-wife Josephine Quiepo

^

Freddie Aguilar cause of death: Multiple organ failure — ex-wife Josephine Quiepo

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
May 28, 2025 | 9:10am
OPM icon Freddie Aguilar
Freddie Aguilar via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon Freddie Aguilar died of multiple organ failure at Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City, his former wife Josephine Quiepo confirmed to Boy Abunda in his show “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” last night. Aguilar was 72.

The “Anak” hitmaker is survived by Quiepo and their children, Maegan, Jonan, Isabella and Jeriko.

"Pumanaw na po ang OPM icon na si Freddie Aguilar sa edad na 72. Kinumpirma po ito sa amin ng kaniyang ex-partner at ina ni Maegan Aguilar na si Josephine. Ayon kay Josie, binawian ng buhay kagabi si Ka Freddie sa Philippine Heart Center dahil sa multiple organ failure," Abunda said.

Yesterday morning, Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) general counsel George Briones confirmed that “Ka Freddie,” also known as Abdul Farid in Muslim, died at around 1 a.m.

Preparations are reportedly underway for burial within 24 hours, in accordance with Aguilar's Muslim faith.

Aguilar is best known as the composer and folk singer behind hits such as “Anak,” “Magdalena,” "Estudyante Blues," "Ipaglalaban Ko” and "Pasko ang Damdamin.”

Throughout his life, he figured in a number of controversies, including being in a relationship with a 16-year-old girl in 2013 that prompted his conversion to Islam so he could marry his girlfriend.

RELATED: Freddie Aguilar thanks over 2M voters for trust

