Sorry, Bro: Zaijian Jaranilla shares 'mukbang' experience with Jane Oineza

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Zaijian Jaranilla is proud of his role in the Puregold digital series "Si Sol at Si Luna" with Jane Oineza.

In the series, Zaijian and Jane shed their child-star images for roles steeped in emotional complexity and adult vulnerability, a distinct first for both actors.

It’s a career-defining turn for Zaijian, compelling him to deliver his most mature performance yet in his first intimate scene—a bold moment not just for him but for Philippine entertainment.

“Sobrang halo "yung emosyon ko nu'ng mapanood ko. Sobrang proud at masaya na may kaba," Zaijian said during the press conference.

“Masaya kasi first time ko nga siyang ipapakita sa mga tao na kaya ko ring gumawa ng gan'un. Sobrang malaking step 'yun para sa akin,” he added.

For her part, Jane said that her role is her dream project.

“Anong reaksiyon? Halo-halo kasi sobrang isa ito sa mga mina-manifest ko na project," she said.

“And feeling ko, nag-align ang stars ng universe, ang araw, at ang buwan, kaya nagawa ang project na ito. Kaya masaya ako na naging parte nito,” she added.

"Si Sol at si Luna" will drop its very first episode on the Puregold Channel on YouTube on May 31, with a new episode set to be released every Saturday thereafter.

