^

Entertainment

Zaijian Jaranilla, Jane Oineza digital series to premiere this weekend

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 28, 2025 | 3:32pm
Zaijian Jaranilla, Jane Oineza digital series to premiere this weekend
Zaijian Jaranilla and Jane Oineza
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Director Dolly Dulu revealed that Zaijian Jaranilla was already in her mind when she was drafting the script for the Puregold digital series "Si Sol at si Luna" with Jane Oineza. 

For his part, Zaijian said he's glad to hear what the director said. 

“Siyempre po, parang nakakataba ng puso dahil parang sinusulat pa lang ng director ay ako na agad ‘yung nakikita," he said.  

"Sabi ko rin po kay direk na wala akong nakikitang rason para tanggihan ‘yung offer niya sa akin na material. Sabi ko, game talaga. Sabi ko, game na,” he added. 

A tale of longing, grief, and the enduring capacity to love amid life's complexities — this is Puregold Channel’s “Si Sol at si Luna,” a provocative new digital series starring Zaijian and Jane. Launching on May 31, Saturday, the show promises a beautifully crafted narrative brought to life by stunning visuals unlike anything seen before in digital entertainment.

The series’ pilot episode, “Babae sa Bus,” which is set to premiere on the Puregold Channel on YouTube, follows Sol, Zaijian’s character, as he works on a film about love. Here, Sol grapples with a challenge posed by his professor: to create a documentary on something he has yet to experience.

This seemingly daunting task leads Sol straight into the silent torment of Luna, portrayed by Jane, and into what two lost souls find in each other.

Known for stories that are not only viral hits but also poignantly told, Puregold Channel this time delivers a show that takes cinematic images and intimate storytelling into the digital realm.

Puregold Senior Marketing Manager, Ivy Hayagan-Piedad, expounded on how the series levels up from what Puregold has so far offered: “This is a landmark moment for Filipino entertainment — a bold new chapter in Puregold’s vision of presenting thoughtfully crafted stories that resonate with Filipino audiences. Si 'Sol at si Luna’s' first episode will definitely bring the cinematic experience to a platform that is free and accessible.”

RELATED:  Sorry, Bro: Zaijian Jaranilla shares 'mukbang' experience with Jane Oineza

JANE OINEZA

PUREGOLD

ZAIJIAN JARANILLA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Julia Montes reveals what makes Coco Martin an &lsquo;ideal partner&rsquo;

Julia Montes reveals what makes Coco Martin an ‘ideal partner’

By Nathalie Tomada | 16 hours ago
While Julia Montes prefers to keep her relationship with Coco Martin low-key, the actress has opened up on why she sees the...
Entertainment
fbtw
This year&rsquo;s Binibinis are competing for more than just a crown

This year’s Binibinis are competing for more than just a crown

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 16 hours ago
The 36 candidates of the 61st Binibining Pilipinas confidently walked the runway in their swimwear and evening gowns during...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alden Richards reveals to have suffered 'depression at its finest'

Alden Richards reveals to have suffered 'depression at its finest'

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Kapuso star Alden Richards revealed that 2024 was the hardest year for him.
Entertainment
fbtw
OPM icon Freddie Aguilar dead at 72 &mdash; report

OPM icon Freddie Aguilar dead at 72 — report

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon Freddie Aguilar has passed away at the age of 72. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Lester Llansang plays ally-adversary in &lsquo;Totoy Bato&rsquo;

Lester Llansang plays ally-adversary in ‘Totoy Bato’

By Jerry Donato | 16 hours ago
His acting stints in the sports drama “Suntok sa Buwan” and the drama action “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jovie Albao pays tribute to husband Freddie Aguilar

Jovie Albao pays tribute to husband Freddie Aguilar

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Content creator Jovie Albao paid tribute to her late husband Freddie Aguilar. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Freddie Aguilar cause of death: Multiple organ failure &mdash; ex-wife Josephine Quiepo

Freddie Aguilar cause of death: Multiple organ failure — ex-wife Josephine Quiepo

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 hours ago
Original Pilipino Music icon Freddie Aguilar died of multiple organ failure at Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City,...
Entertainment
fbtw
SB19 partners with Japanese video gaming company for new 'Dungka' MV

SB19 partners with Japanese video gaming company for new 'Dungka' MV

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
P-pop group SB19 partnered with SNK Corp., a renowned Japanese video gaming and interactive entertainment company. ...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Becky to my Sarah': Camille Prats, Angelica Panganiban reunite anew

'Becky to my Sarah': Camille Prats, Angelica Panganiban reunite anew

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrity childhood buddies Camille Prats and Angelica Panganiban were reunited recently. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with