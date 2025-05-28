Zaijian Jaranilla, Jane Oineza digital series to premiere this weekend

MANILA, Philippines — Director Dolly Dulu revealed that Zaijian Jaranilla was already in her mind when she was drafting the script for the Puregold digital series "Si Sol at si Luna" with Jane Oineza.

For his part, Zaijian said he's glad to hear what the director said.

“Siyempre po, parang nakakataba ng puso dahil parang sinusulat pa lang ng director ay ako na agad ‘yung nakikita," he said.

"Sabi ko rin po kay direk na wala akong nakikitang rason para tanggihan ‘yung offer niya sa akin na material. Sabi ko, game talaga. Sabi ko, game na,” he added.

A tale of longing, grief, and the enduring capacity to love amid life's complexities — this is Puregold Channel’s “Si Sol at si Luna,” a provocative new digital series starring Zaijian and Jane. Launching on May 31, Saturday, the show promises a beautifully crafted narrative brought to life by stunning visuals unlike anything seen before in digital entertainment.

The series’ pilot episode, “Babae sa Bus,” which is set to premiere on the Puregold Channel on YouTube, follows Sol, Zaijian’s character, as he works on a film about love. Here, Sol grapples with a challenge posed by his professor: to create a documentary on something he has yet to experience.

This seemingly daunting task leads Sol straight into the silent torment of Luna, portrayed by Jane, and into what two lost souls find in each other.

Known for stories that are not only viral hits but also poignantly told, Puregold Channel this time delivers a show that takes cinematic images and intimate storytelling into the digital realm.

Puregold Senior Marketing Manager, Ivy Hayagan-Piedad, expounded on how the series levels up from what Puregold has so far offered: “This is a landmark moment for Filipino entertainment — a bold new chapter in Puregold’s vision of presenting thoughtfully crafted stories that resonate with Filipino audiences. Si 'Sol at si Luna’s' first episode will definitely bring the cinematic experience to a platform that is free and accessible.”

