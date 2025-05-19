Frankie Pangilinan graduates from college in New York

MANILA, Philippines — Sharon Cuneta's daughter Frankie Pangilinan has graduated from college in New York, United States.

In her Instagram account, Sharon posted photos of her with Frankie, Miel, Miguel and newly-elected Senator Francis Pangilinan.

"Our fresh grad!!!" Sharon captioned the post.

In another post, Sharon shared a photo of them in Chinatown in New York.

"Reunited," she said.

Frankie left the Philippines in 2019 to study in New York. In one of her vlogs, she said that she was considering to take a minor course in Anthropology.

Kiko, meanwhile, skipped the proclamation of winning senators last Saturday to join Sharon and his family for Frankie's graduation.

He was represented at the proclamation by his sister, Maricel Pangilinan-Arenas.

