Jovie Albao pays tribute to husband Freddie Aguilar

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Jovie Albao paid tribute to her late husband Freddie Aguilar.

In her Facebook account, Jovie posted a photo of her with Freddie.

"I will live a good life so I can meet you in Jannah. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un, to Allah we belong and to Allah we shall return," she said.

"This is not goodbye, just farewell for now. Mahal na mahal kita, hanggang sa muli bhabe. It was a good fight, because we are fighting together," she added.

Jovie was the then 16-year-old girl in 2013 that prompted Freddie's conversion to Islam so he could marry her.

Freddie died of multiple organ failure in Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City, his former wife Josephine Quiepo confirmed to Boy Abunda in his show “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” last night. He was 72.

