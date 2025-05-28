'Harry Potter' series finds new Harry, Ron, Hermione actors

MANILA, Philippines — The upcoming "Harry Potter" series on streaming platform HBO Max has found its actors to portray the iconic trio of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger.

HBO Max announced that newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton have been cast as Harry, Ron, and Hermione out of more than 30,000 children who auditioned.

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson played the popular trio in the original film franchise that ran from 2001 to 2011.

"The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen," said showrunner Francesca Gardiner and executive producer Mark Mylod in a joint statement.

The newcomers join previously confirmed cast announcements John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse Argus Filch.

Frost and McLaughlin will appear together in the upcoming comedy movie "Grow" with "Bridgerton" star Golda Rosheuvel and comedians Tom McInnerny and Alan Carr, while Stanton previously portrayed the titular character in "Matilda: The Musical" on West End.

Interestingly, Whitehouse portrayed Sir Cadogan in "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," but all his scenes were cut from the theatrical release.

Oscar winner Holly Waddington will lead the series' costume design, while "Killing Eve" writer Laura Neal has joined the screenwriting team.

Production on the "Harry Potter" show will soon begin as HBO Max is eyeing to release the first season next year.

