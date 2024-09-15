Former teen singer Enzo Almario claims sexual abuse at 12

Gerald Santos (right) with former teen singer Enzo Almario (center) and Santos' legal counsel Biboy Malaya.

Trigger warning: Mentions of rape

MANILA, Philippines — Former Sugarpop member Enzo Almario said he was also a victim of sexual abuse at 12.

“It took me a while to finally take action on this issue, but now, I am no longer afraid, and I shouldn't be the one living in fear.

“I was raped and deceived by the same person who also raped Kuya Gerald," multiple media reports quoted Almario's post on September 12.

The said post is no longer seen on Almario's Facebook wall, but he posted anew.

The singer said that he was in an "indescribably uneasy place after writing down everything that happened."

He also shared the Pep article about his story.

"Reliving those moments feels like I'm back in that powerless, deceived state, and with the understanding I have now, it's impossible not to get emotional.

"To anyone else who was a victim of this person, speak up and free yourself. This wasn't your fault; HE TOOK ADVANTAGE OF OUR INNOCENCE."

Almario added that he hopes to get justice not just for himself but for other potential victims of the person he did not name in his Facebook post.

Reaching out

Almario had earlier appeared on the YouTube vlog of Gerald Santos, who has named musical director Danny Tan as the one who allegedly sexually abused him.

On his vlog uploaded on September 12, Santos revealed that Almario and his dad reached out to him after watching him appear during the Senate hearing last August.

“Siya po ay mas bata pa sa akin. Magkakasama kami noon sa GMA at siya po ay miyembro ng Sugarpop na mina-manage nitong si Danny Tan,” Santos said.

"Grabe po. 'Yung kanya po nangyari noong 2008 and he was only 12 years old, guys," Gerald said.

A few minutes after his solo clip, the video transitions to a clip that features Gerald, Enzo and Gerald's legal counsel, Biboy Malaya.

“Renzo, I’m really thankful na… thankful ako sa iyo na, kumbaga, lumabas ka finally. You know, it took some time bago lumabas si Renzo. Dahil siyempre, hindi po talaga biro iyong pinagdaanan niya rin po. Sa kanya nga po, multiple times. Ang dami po!" Gerald said.

“At ngayon, lumabas na si Enzo, and he will help me para sa possible na case na ipa-file po namin sa tulong po ni Atty. Biboy Malaya. Nandito po kami sa kanyang opisina,” he added.

Enzo said he was thankful for Gerald for giving him the courage to talk about his story.

“I’m super thankful kay Kuya Gerald for having this courage na mag-talk about this. And nagkaroon kasi ako ng lakas din ng loob para i-share din 'yung experience ko, 'yung madilim na experience na ito."

“Para din matuldukan na 'yung trauma na na-experience natin, so, kaya maraming salamat, Kuya Gerald and attorney for this,” Enzo said. — Video from Gerald Santos' YouTube channel

