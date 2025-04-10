^

Bela Padilla confirms unfollowing Piolo Pascual, Kyle Echarri but not because of conflict

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 10, 2025 | 1:12pm
Bela Padilla confirms unfollowing Piolo Pascual, Kyle Echarri but not because of conflict
Bela Padilla in a promo material for Bela by Bela
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Bela Padilla confirmed that she unfollowed Piolo Pascual and Kyle Echarri on Instagram, but explained that it's not because of any conflict. 

X personality Auntie Selina tweeted recently, "Just in: Did Bela Padilla unfollow Kyle Echarri and Piolo Pascual?"

Bela shared the post saying, "I did."

She then explained that she's decluterring her following list. 

"I woke up one day and I was following around 7,000 people," she said. 

"So now, I’m trying to declutter by bringing my following down to zero slowly and then will follow my friends back one by one after. 

"I was just talking to Kyle about this last night."

An X user commented: "Akala ko may issue kayo ni Papa P. Kilig na kilig pa naman ako sa inyo hehehe."

"Never! He’s one of my most trusted friends in our industry," Bela replied. 

