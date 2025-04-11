^

Entertainment

Oscars to award stunts starting 2028

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 11, 2025 | 8:36am
Oscars to award stunts starting 2028
In this file photo taken on February 21, 2008, Oscar statuettes are displayed at the "Meet The Oscars" exhibit before the 80th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California.
AFP / Gabriel Bouys

ZURICH, Switzerland — Beginning 2028, the 100th anniversary of the Academy Awards, there will be an Oscar for stunt design.

The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science made the announcement that a Stunt Design Oscar will be handed out starting with movies coming out in 2027.

"Since the early days of cinema, stunt design has been an integral part of filmmaking," said Academy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang in a joint statement.

"We are proud to honor the innovative work of these technical and creative artists, and we congratulate them for their commitment and dedication in reaching this momentous occasion."

Pivotal to the inclusion of stunts recognition in the Oscars was stuntman-turned-director David Leitch, whose feature films include "Deadpool 2," "Bullet Train," and "Atomic Blonde."

Related: 'Ang cute lang': Sanya Lopez all praises to David Licauco as priest

In his own statement, Leitch cited cinema legends like Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin paved the way for today's stunt designers, coordinators, performers, and choreographers, noting it was "a long journey for so many" and expressed gratitude to the Academy.

Letich's latest movie "The Fall Guy," starring Ryan Gosling as a stuntman, was the most recent recipient of the Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble award (first established in 2007) at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The specific rules for the stunt design award will be revealed by the Board of Governors and other executives at a later date.

Currently, the Academy has over a hundred professionals making up its production and technology branch, while two stunt performers — Yakima Canutt and Hal Needham — have received honorary Oscars.

The last time a new category was added to the Oscars was just last year for casting, which will make its debut next year to recognize films from 2025.

RELATED: Fil-Am stand-up comedian Jo Koy thanks PAL crew for safe Japan emergency landing

ACADEMY AWARD

ACADEMY AWARDS

OSCAR

OSCARS

STUNT

STUNTS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Napagod na ako': Dennis Padilla ends relationship with children from Marjorie Barretto

'Napagod na ako': Dennis Padilla ends relationship with children from Marjorie Barretto

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Comedian Dennis Padilla revealed that he is deeply hurt by what happened to him during the wedding of his daughter Claudia...
Entertainment
fbtw
Diana Zubiri shares emotional journey of raising her firstborn child

Diana Zubiri shares emotional journey of raising her firstborn child

By Boy Abunda | 10 hours ago
Diana Zubiri didn’t disappoint in her acting comeback via the GMA 7 primetime series “Mga Batang Riles.”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am stand-up comedian Jo Koy thanks PAL crew for safe Japan emergency landing
play

Fil-Am stand-up comedian Jo Koy thanks PAL crew for safe Japan emergency landing

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 18 hours ago
Jo Koy commended the crew of his Philippine Airlines (PAL) flight for staying calm and for going above and beyond while handling...
Entertainment
fbtw
Brother defends Dennis Padilla for ranting as mere guest, not father of the bride, at Claudia Barretto's wedding

Brother defends Dennis Padilla for ranting as mere guest, not father of the bride, at Claudia Barretto's wedding

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Comedian Gene Padilla defended his brother Dennis Padilla's rant regarding the wedding of Dennis' daughter Claudia...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kris Aquino says ex-BF quits as lead physician; thanks Jessica Soho, friends for support

Kris Aquino says ex-BF quits as lead physician; thanks Jessica Soho, friends for support

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
"Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino revealed that her ex-boyfriend Dr. Michael Padlan refused to be her lead phys...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Theater sounds from Rico Blanco

Theater sounds from Rico Blanco

10 hours ago
Contrary to what many may believe in the local entertainment scene, Filipinos can keep secrets.
Entertainment
fbtw
Local stars honored to play men and women in uniform

Local stars honored to play men and women in uniform

By Leah C. Salterio | 10 hours ago
An action-drama about policemen and firemen may be an ordinary plot for a film, although it doesn’t always get the green...
Entertainment
fbtw
'The Chosen' Season 5 part 1 being screened in theaters; Stations of the Cross to be launched

'The Chosen' Season 5 part 1 being screened in theaters; Stations of the Cross to be launched

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 17 hours ago
Filipino fans of the groundbreaking series are invited to witness the highly-anticipated first part of its fifth season on...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Game of Thrones' author George R.R. Martin upclose with &lsquo;de-extincted&rsquo; dire wolves&nbsp;

'Game of Thrones' author George R.R. Martin upclose with ‘de-extincted’ dire wolves 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 21 hours ago
Martin revealed that he met the twin dire wolves, Remus and Romulus, last February, along with the team of “mad scientists”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with