Oscars to award stunts starting 2028

In this file photo taken on February 21, 2008, Oscar statuettes are displayed at the "Meet The Oscars" exhibit before the 80th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California.

ZURICH, Switzerland — Beginning 2028, the 100th anniversary of the Academy Awards, there will be an Oscar for stunt design.

The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science made the announcement that a Stunt Design Oscar will be handed out starting with movies coming out in 2027.

"Since the early days of cinema, stunt design has been an integral part of filmmaking," said Academy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang in a joint statement.

"We are proud to honor the innovative work of these technical and creative artists, and we congratulate them for their commitment and dedication in reaching this momentous occasion."

Pivotal to the inclusion of stunts recognition in the Oscars was stuntman-turned-director David Leitch, whose feature films include "Deadpool 2," "Bullet Train," and "Atomic Blonde."

Related: 'Ang cute lang': Sanya Lopez all praises to David Licauco as priest

In his own statement, Leitch cited cinema legends like Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin paved the way for today's stunt designers, coordinators, performers, and choreographers, noting it was "a long journey for so many" and expressed gratitude to the Academy.

Letich's latest movie "The Fall Guy," starring Ryan Gosling as a stuntman, was the most recent recipient of the Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble award (first established in 2007) at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The specific rules for the stunt design award will be revealed by the Board of Governors and other executives at a later date.

Currently, the Academy has over a hundred professionals making up its production and technology branch, while two stunt performers — Yakima Canutt and Hal Needham — have received honorary Oscars.

The last time a new category was added to the Oscars was just last year for casting, which will make its debut next year to recognize films from 2025.

RELATED: Fil-Am stand-up comedian Jo Koy thanks PAL crew for safe Japan emergency landing