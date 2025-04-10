'The Chosen' Season 5 part 1 being screened in theaters; Stations of the Cross to be launched

“The Chosen: Last Supper” shows the people of Israel welcoming Jesus as king while his disciples anticipate his crowning. But — instead of confronting Rome — he turns the tables on the Jewish religious festival.

MANILA, Philippines — “The Chosen: Last Supper” aims to bring the most pivotal week in history to audiences in time for a meaningful Holy Week reflection.

Filipino fans of the groundbreaking series are invited to witness the highly-anticipated first part of its fifth season on the big screen, with theatrical showings scheduled from April 10 to 13 across select cinemas nationwide.

"The Chosen," created by Dallas Jenkins, has captivated audiences worldwide with its unique and intimate portrayal of the life of Jesus Christ and his disciples. The fifth season delves deeper into the complexities of their journey, taking place during Holy Week before Jesus Christ’s crucifixion.

American actor Jonathan Roumie plays the role of Jesus Christ, with Shahar Isaac as Simon Peter, Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene, Paras Patel as Matthew, and Noah James as Andrew.

The fifth season is divided into three parts, which are episode groups, with the first part (composed of the first two episodes) to be screened in the Philippines.

The series, known for its high production values and compelling storytelling, has resonated strongly with Filipino audiences, who have embraced the show’s message of faith, hope, and love. The theatrical release in the Philippines of the new season allows viewers to experience and reflect on the story of Jesus Christ in a communal setting in time for the Lenten season.

Based on research, 88% of the Philippine population identifies as Christians, and the screening of “The Chosen” in the country hopes to create emotional connection with its viewers.

"We are thrilled to bring 'The Chosen Last Supper' to Filipino audiences on the big screen," said Dr. Ashish Thomas, “The Chosen” regional director, Asia Pacific, in a statement. "The series has touched the hearts of many, and we believe that experiencing it in cinemas will create a truly unforgettable and moving experience."

As part of its fifth-season premiere in the Philippines, “The Chosen” took over Bonifacio Global City with a first-of-its-kind partnership with Fort Bonifacio Development Corporation (FBDC).

Kicking things off was a special premiere screening event held recently in Central Square Cinema attended by various key opinion leaders, members of the media, celebrities, and personalities from different Christian churches.

As part of its partnership with FBDC, the BGC High Street was transformed into a sprawling, immersive “The Chosen” experience, featuring a sprawling Holy Week installation that seamlessly incorporated cinemas, three-dimensional light-emitting diode (LED), Iconic LED and lamp post advertising units across the entire street.

The partnership also showcased The Stations of The Cross back to BGC after five years. Titled “The Chosen Faith Walk Journey,” this installation encourages everyone to “come to the table,” reflect, and meditate on the passion of Jesus Christ, in time for this solemn season.

BGC will also host the Stations of the Cross activations from April 16 to 20, where participants are invited to walk through the key moments of Christ’s journey — beginning with His condemnation to death and continuing through His crucifixion and resurrection. Each station will reflect on His love, sacrifice, and humanity, as portrayed in “The Chosen.”

The first part of "The Chosen" Season 5 will be screened in select SM, Robinsons, and Ayala cinemas from April 10 to 13. Tickets can be purchased in advance at thechosenlastsupper.com. Churches and Christian organizations may also inquire for private screenings and partnerships.

“The Chosen: Last Supper” shows the people of Israel welcoming Jesus as king while his disciples anticipate his crowning. But — instead of confronting Rome — he turns the tables on the Jewish religious festival. Their power threatened, the country’s religious and political leaders will go to any length to ensure this Passover meal is Jesus’ last. Shot in a beautiful cinematic format, “The Chosen: Last Supper” brings the most pivotal week in history to audiences in this global theatrical release.

RELATED: From jobless, ‘deep in debt’: Jonathan Roumie shares ‘miracle’ before playing Jesus in ‘The Chosen’

‘Jesus’ actor Jonathan Roumie visits Manila in time for Feast of Christ the King