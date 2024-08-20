^

Entertainment

Gerald Santos clarifies: GMA is not the enemy, but insiders angry over harassment report

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 20, 2024 | 12:07pm
Gerald Santos clarifies: GMA is not the enemy, but insiders angry over harassment report
Former Kapuso singer Gerald Santos during the hearing of the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media regarding complaints of abuse and harassment in the entertainment industry held on Aug. 19, 2024.
Facebook / Gerald Santos

MANILA, Philippines — Former Kapuso singer Gerald Santos uploaded a copy of his letter to GMA Network, requesting to be released from his contract after not being given any projects due to his sexual harassment case against a musical director.

In his Facebook post, Gerald clarified that the network was not his enemy, but rather the people inside GMA who got angry at him for reporting on what happened.

"Just to clarify after GMA's official statement... I reiterate that I requested to be released from GMA Artist Center. As my manager at the time, it seemed they had no plans for me, and there were no projects lined up for me. THIS IS PART OF THE ORIGINAL LETTER I SENT TO THE GMA CEO AT THAT TIME," he wrote.

"IT IS NOT GMA NETWORK THAT IS MY ENEMY BUT THE PEOPLE INSIDE GMA WHO WERE ANGRY AT ME FOR REPORTING AND WHO REFUSED TO GIVE ME WORK AT THAT TIME," he added.

Gerald stated that he would have stayed with GMA if he had been given a project.

"I MOVED TO TV5 BECAUSE THERE WAS WORK WAITING FOR ME THERE, AND THEY WOULD ONLY ACCEPT ME WITH RELEASE PAPERS. BUT IF GMA HAD GRANTED MY REQUEST TO BE GIVEN WORK, I WOULD NOT HAVE LEFT BECAUSE FROM THE BEGINNING, I HAVE BEEN A KAPUSO," Gerald said.

"THE FACT THAT THEY REMOVED THE PERSON I ACCUSED INDICATES THERE WAS PROBABLE CAUSE. HOWEVER, WE DID NOT RECEIVE ANY OFFICIAL REPLY FROM THEM, SO AFTER ONE YEAR, MY MANAGER SENT THEM A LETTER," he added.

On Monday, Gerald accused an unnamed musical director of raping him 19 years ago when he was still a minor.

At the hearing of the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media regarding complaints of abuse and harassment in the entertainment industry, Gerald revealed he was not just harassed but violated at the age of 15.

vuukle comment

GERALD SANTOS

GMA NETWORK
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Inside the EuroPhil home of bon vivant Leo Espinosa
play

Inside the EuroPhil home of bon vivant Leo Espinosa

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
The day started with a sumptuous Chinese lunch in Gloria Maris in Greenhills hosted by Leo Espinosa, talented interior designer...
Entertainment
fbtw
Martin Nievera: I&rsquo;m still not out of the game

Martin Nievera: I’m still not out of the game

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
Martin Nievera’s “Concert King” title started 42 years ago when an entertainment editor refused to label...
Entertainment
fbtw
Korean-Australian Yerin Ha bags role of Benedict's Sophie in 'Bridgerton 4'

Korean-Australian Yerin Ha bags role of Benedict's Sophie in 'Bridgerton 4'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Reports said that Benedict Bridgerton has finally found his "Lady in Silver" for the fourth season of the hit Shondaland-Neflix...
Entertainment
fbtw
Boss Toyo reveals real reason why he helps

Boss Toyo reveals real reason why he helps

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Content creator Boss Toyo revealed the reason why he helps people through his Masipag Van. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista: It really pays to be kind

Heart Evangelista: It really pays to be kind

By Boy Abunda | 2 days ago
Heart Evangelista looked stunning and elegant wearing a demi-couture Giambattista Valli dress and transparent platform heels...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'It's unique': Michael Keaton reunites with Tim Burton in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

'It's unique': Michael Keaton reunites with Tim Burton in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
After 36 years, Michael Keaton is set to reprise his iconic character, Beetlejuice, once more under the helm of director Tim...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lara Maigue and Gian Magdangal return with new edition of &lsquo;The Greatest Duets&rsquo;

Lara Maigue and Gian Magdangal return with new edition of ‘The Greatest Duets’

By Leah C. Salterio | 2 days ago
Who is not in love with movie themes? In one way or another, people definitely love a song from the movies.
Entertainment
fbtw
Seventeen's Mingyu models denim for Calvin Klein

Seventeen's Mingyu models denim for Calvin Klein

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
American fashion chain Calvin Klein brought back Korean singer and Seventeen member Mingyu for its Fall 2024 campai...
Entertainment
fbtw
Eva Le Queen makes strong start in 'RuPaul&rsquo;s Drag Race Global All Stars' premiere

Eva Le Queen makes strong start in 'RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars' premiere

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Filipino drag queen Eva Le Queen gave a strong performance during the premiere of the first-ever edition of "RuPaul’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel wears fan letters in 'Drag Race Philippines' appearance

Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel wears fan letters in 'Drag Race Philippines' appearance

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Miss Universe 2022 and Filipino-American designer R'Bonney Gabriel appeared on reality competition show "Drag Race Philippines"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with