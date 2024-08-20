Gerald Santos clarifies: GMA is not the enemy, but insiders angry over harassment report

Former Kapuso singer Gerald Santos during the hearing of the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media regarding complaints of abuse and harassment in the entertainment industry held on Aug. 19, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Former Kapuso singer Gerald Santos uploaded a copy of his letter to GMA Network, requesting to be released from his contract after not being given any projects due to his sexual harassment case against a musical director.

In his Facebook post, Gerald clarified that the network was not his enemy, but rather the people inside GMA who got angry at him for reporting on what happened.

"Just to clarify after GMA's official statement... I reiterate that I requested to be released from GMA Artist Center. As my manager at the time, it seemed they had no plans for me, and there were no projects lined up for me. THIS IS PART OF THE ORIGINAL LETTER I SENT TO THE GMA CEO AT THAT TIME," he wrote.

"IT IS NOT GMA NETWORK THAT IS MY ENEMY BUT THE PEOPLE INSIDE GMA WHO WERE ANGRY AT ME FOR REPORTING AND WHO REFUSED TO GIVE ME WORK AT THAT TIME," he added.

Gerald stated that he would have stayed with GMA if he had been given a project.

"I MOVED TO TV5 BECAUSE THERE WAS WORK WAITING FOR ME THERE, AND THEY WOULD ONLY ACCEPT ME WITH RELEASE PAPERS. BUT IF GMA HAD GRANTED MY REQUEST TO BE GIVEN WORK, I WOULD NOT HAVE LEFT BECAUSE FROM THE BEGINNING, I HAVE BEEN A KAPUSO," Gerald said.

"THE FACT THAT THEY REMOVED THE PERSON I ACCUSED INDICATES THERE WAS PROBABLE CAUSE. HOWEVER, WE DID NOT RECEIVE ANY OFFICIAL REPLY FROM THEM, SO AFTER ONE YEAR, MY MANAGER SENT THEM A LETTER," he added.

On Monday, Gerald accused an unnamed musical director of raping him 19 years ago when he was still a minor.

At the hearing of the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media regarding complaints of abuse and harassment in the entertainment industry, Gerald revealed he was not just harassed but violated at the age of 15.