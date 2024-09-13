^

GMA independent contractors file counter-affidavit vs Sandro Muhlach complaint

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 13, 2024 | 7:26pm
Actor Sandro Muhlach
Sandro Muhlach via Instagram

Content Warning: Mention of sexual assault details

MANILA, Philippines — Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz, the GMA independent contractors accused of sexually harassing actor Sandro Muhlach, have officially filed a counter-affidavit against the accusations of the Sparkle artist.

The two went to the Department of Justice on Thursday, September 12, for the preliminary investigation on the rape case filed against them. 

According to the counter-affidavit, Nones and Cruz said that there is no evidence that they sexually assaulted Muhlach. 

“There is nothing in the testimonial evidence of the complainant which states of any allegation that a penis or object/instrument was inserted in his mouth or anal orifice,” their camp said. 

“That complainant alleged that tongue is considered as an object or instrument. However, jurisprudence declared that for tongue to be considered as object or instrument, it must be inserted into the genital or anal orifice of the alleged victim,” they added. 

The contractors' lawyer, Maggie Garduque, also showed, as documentary evidence, the result of Sandro's medico legal about his claim that he was raped. The negative drug test of Sandro was contrary to his claim that he was drugged, it added. 

Garduque also pointed out the call logs between Muhlach and his girlfriend during the alleged time of the sexual abuse as reported by Inquirer.

“This means na during the time na nasa kwarto siya, wala pong restraint. ‘Yun po ang gusto namin patunayan,” the lawyer said. 

RELATED'It wrecked me': Sandro Muhlach addresses alleged sexual abuse

