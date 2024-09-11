AI for ‘revirginization’ now available in the Philippines: How does it work?

MANILA, Philippines — “Age does not matter anymore.”

“You can be 50 or 60 and look 30 forever,” doctor Kaycee Reyes, founder of Luminisce Holistic Skin clinics, assured those looking for the fountain of youth, which nowadays comes in the form of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Reyes recently unveiled to the press the new AI technology Exion, which promises not only to restore one’s youth, but even one’s virginity, as well — to some extent.

Exion Emfemme 360 degrees AI, said the doctor, is “the shortest non-invasive radiofrequency treatment to address a wide range of vaginal concerns with multiple therapy options for both internal and external treatments.”

AI enables the Exion Emfemme device to achieve consistent or “homogenous” heating to tighten the vaginal area, for an “easy and comfortable” eight-minute internal procedure, the doctor explained.

The result, she assured, is a tighter female organ, which her husband “really enjoys.”

According to her, her patients who also tried the procedure reported a renewed vigor for lovemaking. Thus, she recommended it to those who want to improve their relationship and rekindle the fire of romance with their partners, for those with vaginal concerns, and for those who have been facing infertility problems as some patients reported that the improved interest in making love due to the tighter organ helped them in getting pregnant.

Although AI-powered, Exion is still administered by doctors all the time at their clinics, ensured Reyes. The AI in the Exion machines helps the doctors in real-time temperature tracking for consistent outcomes and operator control. An external or V tip is used to tighten the outer areas, while two sizes (V24 and V30) of internal 360-degree V probes are used for the internal area for patient comfort.

Powerpoint presentation by Luminisce; Photo by Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Exion Emfemme 360 degrees AI device

The internal treatment works by elevating the temperature to over 40 degrees Centigrade in the target tissue to initiate its healing, followed by the “remodeling” of the intimate area via Neocollagenesis (fibroblasts are stimulated to create new collagen) and Neoelastogenesis (skin tightening).

Powerpoint presentation by Luminisce; Photo by Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Exion Emfemme 360 degrees AI devices

The treatment time, said Dr. Reyes, is eight minutes for internal and 12 to 20 minutes for external. She recommended three sessions in two- to 14-day intervals to reap the benefits that include 123% vaginal health improvement; 114% vaginal laxity improvement; and 68% sexual function improvement, according to clinical studies gathered by the doctor.

Dr. Reyes assured that it is already safe to immediately use the organ right after the treatment. Her studies show 83% of women reported pain-free sex post-treatment.

Powerpoint presentation by Luminisce; Photo by Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Exion Emfemme 360 degrees AI treatment results

But since Exion is an AI-driven 4-in-1 technology, it does not only address the V down there, but also promises to give the ideal V-shaped face and body, said Reyes.

According to her, Exion stands out as a groundbreaking microneedling radiofrequency (RF) device that combines the powers and benefits of Thermage and Ultherapy, but with greater depth and minimal discomfort. It is the first AI-operated machine of its kind, targeting multiple areas with precision and efficacy, making it a game-changer in the aesthetic industry, Reyes said.

"BTL Aesthetics is proud to partner with Luminisce in bringing Exion to the market. Our portfolio, including EmSculpt, EmFace, and EmTone, has always been about pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in aesthetic treatments, and Exion is our latest achievement," stated BTL Aesthetics General Manager Vic Perez, who discussed the groundbreaking innovation. He expressed excitement about Exion's potential and its place among BTL's other revolutionary machines, such as Emsculpt, Emface, and Emtone, all available at Luminisce.

In addition to Emfemme, Luminisce doctors Isabelle Fernandez, Diane Baguio and Pauline Dino provided detailed insights about how Exion also promotes skin-tightening and anti-aging benefits in the face and body.

Exion RF Fractional AI is a groundbreaking microneedling technology utilizing monopolar radiofrequency (RF) for face and body. It ensures skin tightening, correction of fibrotic tissue such as scars, and skin texture improvement, with minimal discomfort.

Meanwhile, RF+ Targeted Ultrasound AI is claimed to be the first technology to naturally boost Hyaluronic Acid without needles. It combines thermal and mechanical stimulation for versatile body solutions addressing skin laxity and localized fat deposits.

Suitable for all skin types, these Exion treatments promise benefits such as strong tissue remodeling; skin tightening; correction of fibrotic tissue such as scars; skin texture improvement; 85% improvement in skin laxity; and 22% localized fat reduction.

According to the doctors, Exion is the “best technology to boost Hyaluronic acid without needles.”

Hyaluronic acid is a natural substance found in the fluids of eyes and joints. Unfortunately, it decreases with age, and its reduced level has a significant impact on the skin’s quality and particularly causes the disorganization of collagen and elastin, skin hydration loss, volume loss, and the appearance of wrinkles.

Exion, explained the doctors, “enhances Hyaluronic acid production to treat skin laxity on the body, with an added built-in active cooling to reach subdermal layers.” Active cooling, they said, protects the skin so that the machine’s intense heat can reach deeper skin layers without affecting the skin. It heats up to 45 degrees Celsius to melt fat, leading to the reduction of fat layer.

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo A Luminisce doctor giving a sample Exion procedure while other doctors look on

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Dr. Reyes pointing out the before and after results of Exion RF Fractional AI for the face

Since Exion utilizes insulated or non-insulated needles, in particular, Monopolar microneedling with a unique extended mode of up to 8 mm depth penetration, its thermal gradient bypasses pain receptors, resulting in a less painful procedure than Thermage and Ultherapy, Reyes assured.

According to the doctor, she has a low pain tolerance, but with Exion, she can bear the pain even without topical anesthesia. About 82% of her patients found the treatment comfortable. The treatment time for face or body lasts for 10 to 30 minutes depending on the treatment area; with a recommended two to five sessions taken seven to 14 days apart to see significant results.

Through new technologies such as the AI-powered Exion that aim to reduce discomfort while maximizing results — “less pain, more gain” — is now the beauty industry’s new mantra, said Reyes.